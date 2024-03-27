Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman drive the loaded Dodgers offense

The sky is the limit, a phrase overused in sports, but it doesn’t mean it can’t apply to the current scenario of the Dodgers’ offense. Joining a group that scored over 900 runs last season — the first Los Angeles Dodgers team to do so — is arguably the most powerful force in baseball, Shohei Ohtani.

In the past, there have been other teams with a vast collection of MVPs in their lineup, like the 1982 California Angels (Reggie Jackson, Fred Lynn, Rod Carew, Don Baylor), 1996 Red Sox (Mo Vaughn, Jose Canseco, Kevin Mitchell), and others. But seldom has at least a trio of former MVPs been combined like the 2024 Dodgers. Usually, at least one of those award-winning players was past their prime, but that isn’t the case in Chavez Ravine this season.

Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Ohtani are all as formidable as ever and ready to spearhead an offense that could legitimately break records.

Ohtani became a $700 million man because of his two-way ability, but let that not skew your vision of a hitter who had a ridiculous average exit velocity of 94.4 mph in 2023, in the 99th percentile in MLB. The criteria for a hard-hit ball is one hit with an exit velocity of at least 95 mph.

Interestingly enough, for as dominant as the Dodgers' offense was in 2023, it didn’t come close to being the best in baseball as the Braves scored 947 runs with 307 homers. Looking ahead to 2024, that particular Braves team and even the one in 2024 (who returns virtually the same group) provides a baseline goal for this Dodgers attack.

PECOTA projections have the Dodgers scoring 5.41 runs per game this season, tops in MLB. At FanGraphs, the Dodgers are projected to score 5.20 runs per game, second only to the Braves.

While last year’s Atlanta lineup might have had more depth, the Dodgers possess an X factor that revolves around its big three.

Surely, you could point to Austin Riley as a formidable third piece, but he wasn’t even the third-best hitter for Atlanta in 2023, that distinction belonged to Marcell Ozuna (138 OPS+). The Dodgers’ trio has three legitimate MVP candidates.

Here are some offensive ranks in MLB for each of them in 2023:

Ohtani: 1.066 OPS (1st), 184 wRC+ (1st), .412 OBP (2nd), .654 slugging (1st)

Betts: .987 OPS (5th), 167 (4th), .408 OBP (6th), .579 slugging (5th)

Freeman: .976 OPS (6th), 163 wRC+ (6th), .410 OBP (5th), .567 slugging (6th)

2024 Steamer projections Player BA/OBP/SLG wRC+ 2B HR SB BB Player BA/OBP/SLG wRC+ 2B HR SB BB Shohei Ohtani .273/.377/.549 145 28 39 20 92 Mookie Betts .279/.373/.513 143 36 26 13 82 Freddie Freeman .302/.389/.508 141 38 33 15 76

All three players were ferociously dominant. Betts drove in more runs than any leadoff hitter in the history of the sport (107), Freeman smashed more doubles than anyone else in the 21st century (59), and Ohtani had a .350 ISO that most good hitters can’t even dream of touching.

The 2023 Dodgers received very nice production from the designated hitter spot last season, with J.D. Martínez turning in a resurgent campaign, so it’s not as though there was a black hole at the spot. Now, Shohei Ohtani is the type of talent that whoever he replaces in a lineup, a gigantic improvement will be provided.

You could see an even bigger boost from the Teoscar Hernández signing as well. Hernández struggled in his sole season with the Mariners, but if he can go back to the numbers he put with the Blue Jays, where he had a .852 OPS from 2019 to 2021, he could feasibly replace the space left by Martínez.

That in turn could mean Ohtani and his all-world ability essentially replaces David Peralta, who was the right-handed side of his platoon in left field but did not produce very well at the plate in 2023.

For as dominant as the top three can be, another valuable offense of this Dodgers attack is that, if healthy, it will run nine above-average hitters in the lineup, with Gavin Lux returning after missing a year, Jason Heyward re-upping on a one-year deal, and James Outman building on his strong rookie season.

Having a potentially no-holes lineup would do wonders for the Dodgers, but it’s all going to be driven by the big three at the top in Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman.