Dodgers active roster heading into the home opener

The Dodgers have already started their regular season, but that was a week ago in South Korea. They’ve since played three exhibition games back home against the Angels, and are now set to resume the real season with games that count again beginning on Thursday.

While 28 other teams are busy making final transactions to set their opening day rosters, the Dodgers and Padres got a head start.

For the games in Seoul, the Dodgers (and Padres) had to cut down to 29 players, with 26 players active for the first two games. The starting pitchers who did not pitch in that series against San Diego — Bobby Miller, Gavin Stone, James Paxton — were essentially extra players for the Seoul Series, but not active.

Since returning stateside, the Dodgers already made the moves to get back to 26 players, with starters Miller, Stone, and Paxton active. Pitchers J.P. Feyereisen, Landon Knack, and Gus Varland were all optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City last Friday, options that won’t count toward the five-option limit per player this season because they occurred before domestic opening day on March 28.

Here’s where the Dodgers roster stands ahead of their home-opening series against the Cardinals at Dodger Stadium: