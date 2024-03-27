Dodgers play the Cardinals Friday on Apple TV+. Here’s how to watch

Two of the games between the Dodgers and Cardinals won’t be available to watch on SportsNet LA, as they are exclusively broadcast elsewhere. Friday’s game will be shown on Apple TV+, and Sunday’s game will be televised by ESPN.

Wayne Randazzo will call play-by-play of Apple TV+’s ‘Friday Night Baseball’ broadcast alongside analyst Dontrelle Willis and reporter Russell Dorsey.

Apple TV+ broadcasts require an extra hurdle, in that it requires a subscription to watch. But as we saw last year, Apple is offering a promotion in conjunction with its MLB broadcasts. This season, it’s a free trial for two months, both for new and returning subscribers.

This would normally present a dilemma for Dodgers fans who want to watch their games for free, as picking the game against the Cardinals would mean the two-month trial runs out before the June 7 game against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium. But that game in New York won’t be exclusive to Apple TV+, with Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser also calling the game for SportsNet LA.

Friday against the Cardinals and June 7 against the Yankees are the only two Dodgers games on Apple TV+ in the first half of the season. The network usually unveils the remainder of its broadcasts one month at a time later in the season.