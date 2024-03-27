Dodgers notes: Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Miguel Rojas

The past week for both Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers has been clouded by controversy and an ongoing investigation.

With the firing of Ippei Mizuhara, Ohtani has had to rely on Will Ireton as a way to communicate with the rest of the team when he is speaking his native language. In an ironic turn of events, Ohtani has been able to speak English more often with his teammates in the clubhouse, leading to a better understanding amongst the other players than when Mizuhara was present.

Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times writes about how the Dodgers have communicated with Ohtani after Mizuhara’s firing, noting that other players are pleasantly surprised with Ohtani’s ability to interact in English.

Ohtani and Dodgers coaches have conversed more directly in the dugout and the clubhouse, according to multiple coaches. They’ve talked with Ohtani in English more often of late than they did when Mizuhara was present. “I think that we’re all going to be surprised how much English he knows,” Roberts said with a telling grin. “And I think that’s a good thing.”

Links

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register writes about the Dodgers’ season expectations for 2024, noting how the team is set up to win the World Series despite all the chaos surrounding the Dodgers both on and off the field.

“We don’t play here to make the playoffs,” said utility man Kiké Hernandez, familiar with the World Series-or-bust expectations in Los Angeles... “They’re not building this team to make it to October. They’re building it to go deep in October and win a World Series.”

With the retirement of longtime Detroit Tigers infielder Miguel Cabrera, Major League Baseball currently does not include any active players that have eclipsed the 500 home run milestone. There are zero active players with 3,000 career strikeouts or 300 career wins. When will we see a player accomplish these milestones again?

Jayson Stark of The Athletic writes about the illusive 500 home run, 3,000 hit, and 300 wins club, acknowledging which players have the best chance to achieve these feats. Stark notes that Freddie Freeman has a chance to reach the 3,000 hit club before his career ends.

If Votto doesn’t make the Blue Jays to start the season (as expected), Freeman would become the active [hits] leader (with 2,115, at age 34). And who would bet against him reaching 3,000? Not even the projection tool, which sees him finishing with 3,023.

Some more on Freeman.

Freeman had a chance to check out the brand new clubhouse at his alma mater— El Modena High School— which has been named after him, reports Annika Bahnsen of the Orange County Register.

The 1,440-square-foot building features a locker room, a team meeting area with monitors and a coaches’ office in addition to larger batting cages. On the outside walls of the clubhouse is a mural of Freeman in a Vanguard uniform, accompanied by a list of his baseball accolades.

Miguel Rojas appeared on an episode of Chris Rose Rotation, where the shortstop responded to harsh comments from his former Miami Marlins teammate, Jazz Chisholm Jr.