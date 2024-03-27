Charley Steiner sidelined from Dodgers radio broadcasts with broken back

Charley Steiner won’t be on Dodgers radio broadcasts for the home opener on Thursday, and he’ll miss some time to start the season after suffering a back injury.

“Over the winter, I landed on the injured list with three compound fractures in my back. (I don’t recommend it.) With the start of the baseball season upon us, the Dodgers are ready to go, but I’m not,” Steiner said in a statement released by the team. “This will be the first opening day that I’ve missed since 1976, when I wore a younger man’s clothes. I look forward to returning to the mic later this season. In the meantime, go Dodgers!”

This would be the 20th season with the Dodgers for Steiner, who first joined the team in 2005 after three years with the Yankees and, before that, a few decades at ESPN. With the Dodgers he’s called games on television and radio, and has emceed various events at Dodger Stadium as well, including Fernando Valenzuela’s number retirement ceremony last August.

Tim Neverett has called play-by-play alongside Rick Monday on KLAC AM 570 radio for the first two regular season games last week in South Korea (the duo called those games from a studio in El Segundo) as well as all three Freeway Series exhibition games.

They’ll be on the radio call when the Dodgers open the domestic portion of the schedule on Thursday against the Cardinals, the beginning of a four-game weekend series at Dodger Stadium.