Dodgers sign Will Smith to 10-year, $140 million contract

The Dodgers have signed another long-term contract with one of their core players. Catcher Will Smith and the team have agreed to whopping 10-year, $140 million deal, the team announced on Wednesday.

Juan Toribio of MLB.com was first to report a Smith deal was close.

Smith’s contract begins in 2024, and it replaces the $8.55 million deal for 2024 that Smith signed in January to avoid salary arbitration. Smith would have been eligible for arbitration in 2025 as well before reaching free agency. But this deal rewires that timeline, and then some.

Ten years is the longest-ever contract for a catcher, as noted by Sarah Langs on MLB.com.

Smith made his first All-Star team in 2023 and hit .261/.359/.438 with 19 home runs and a 119 wRC+. That was in a season in which he was sidelined by a concussion in April and also was adversely affected by a broken rib.

That a 119 wRC+ — in which he totaled 4.4 fWAR and 4.1 bWAR — was considered somewhat of a down year for Smith underscores just how productive he’s been over the past four and a half seasons. Since making his debut on May 28, 2019, Smith’s 91 home runs are second among major league catchers, trailing only Salvador Pérez (105).

Once Smith took over regular catching duties for good to start the 2020 season, he leads all major league catchers in fWAR (14.3), runs scored (243), and walks (198), and ranks second at the position (minimum 1,000 plate appearances) in wRC+ (128), slugging percentage (.474), on-base percentage (.360), bWAR (13.2), home runs (76), and runs batted in (266).

Had Smith gone through his two arbitration years, a 50-percent raise in 2025 would have put him at $12.825 million. As a free agent, Smith would have entered his age 31 season in 2026, the same age at which J.T. Realmuto signed a five-year, $115.5 million contract with the Phillies. Let’s be conservative and say Smith might have signed a smaller deal, $105 million over five years. Add that to the $21.375 million for the final two arbitration years, and Smith is already at $126.375 million for the first seven years of his new contract.

In other words, this is essentially eight (or possibly seven) years of salary for Smith spread over 10 years.

Tim Britton at The Athletic, in his annual look at potential contract extensions for pre-free-agency players back in March, projected a Smith extension to be five years, $82.5 million.

Smith contract takes him through the 2033 season, the same length as Shohei Ohtani’s contract. Mookie Betts is signed through 2032, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto is signed through 2035, though he could potentially opt out as early as after 2029.

Smith’s deal also puts him solidly in the core of six players — Ohtani, Betts, Freddie Freeman, Smith, Tyler Glasnow, and Yamamoto — all signed for at least the next four years, with an annual competitive balance tax payroll of just shy of $165 million. The Dodgers will be paying competitive balance tax for the foreseeable future.