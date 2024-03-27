Dodgers home opener pregame info, start time, Dodger Stadium gate access & more

The Dodgers begin the domestic portion of the 2024 schedule on Thursday afternoon, hosting the Cardinals at Dodger Stadium in the homer opener in Los Angeles.

The game starts at 1:10 p.m., and will be televised by SportsNet LA. For those outside of the local markets, the game will be available on MLB Network.

But access to Dodger Stadium begins earlier than usual given that it’s the home opener and high traffic is expected. Both the parking lot and stadium gates open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, which is an hour earlier than usual for getting into the parking lot and a half hour earlier than normal time to enter inside the stadium.

The Dodgers say the pregame ceremonies will start at 12:30 p.m., and that Josh Groban will sing the national anthem. The ceremonial first-pitch thrower(s) have not yet been announced, but the team said in a press release that “Special guests will say the iconic ‘It’s Time for Dodger Baseball’” before the game.

Tyler Glasnow will be on the mound for his first home start as a Dodger, after allowing two runs in five innings last Wednesday in Seoul. Thursday will be the Hart High School grad’s first career start at Dodger Stadium, and his second career game at the ballpark. On July 4, 2018, Glasnow was with the Pirates and faced four batters in relief. He retired none of them and gave up two runs, both scoring on a single by Chris Taylor.

