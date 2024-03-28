Dodgers vs. Cardinals series preview, pitching matchups, TV info & more

The Dodgers and Cardinals are back at it again, with two of baseball’s oldest franchises meeting up for four games, beginning with the Dodgers home opener on Thursday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

These two teams have been National League foes dating back to 1892, during that time their head-to-head record is separated by only six games. The Dodgers have 1,044 wins over the Cardinals, compared to 1,038 victories for St. Louis. Adding in their postseason battles — dating back to the 1985 NLCS — the gap narrows to 1,054-1,052.

Last season the Dodgers won four of the seven matchups with the Cardinals, but none of the starting pitchers Los Angeles used in those 2023 games are still active now. For St. Louis, only Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz remain from last year’s starters against the Dodgers.

Tyler Glasnow gets the ball in the home opener for the Dodgers, making his second start of the season, after giving up two runs in five innings on opening day in South Korea on March 20. Dating back to 2008, the Dodgers are 13-3 in their last 16 home openers at Dodger Stadium, including winning each of the last five.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Date Time Pitchers TV Date Time Pitchers TV Thu, Mar 28 1:10 p.m. Glasnow v Mikolas SNLA/MLBN Fri, Mar 29 7:10 p.m. Miller v Thompson (L) Apple TV+ Sat, Mar 30 6:10 p.m. Yamamoto v Lynn SNLA Sun, Mar 31 4:10 p.m. Stone v Matz (L) ESPN

The Dodgers shuffled their rotation such that Bobby Miller will start Friday against the Cardinals and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start on Saturday. Gavin Stone gets the finale on Sunday night.

Old friend Lance Lynn starts for St. Louis on Saturday.

Of course, this is just what’s on the schedule. Rain is in the forecast on both Saturday and Sunday, and could wreak havoc on plans. But after Tropical Storm Hilary last August snapped a 23-year, 1,872-game streak of no rainouts at Dodger Stadium, weather postponements in Los Angeles don’t feel as foreign as they once did.

Apple TV+ will exclusively televise Friday’s game, and ESPN has the Sunday game. SportsNet LA will televise the Thursday and Saturday games.

MLB Network will also televise the home opener, though it won’t be available in the local markets. For folks in the Los Angeles or St. Louis area, MLB Network will show the Blue Jays vs. Rays game instead.