Details of Will Smith’s 10-year Dodgers contract, including $50 million in deferrals

The Dodgers on Wednesday finalized their 10-year contract for Will Smith that will pay the All-Star catcher $140 million in total. The deal includes $50 million in deferred salary, continuing a recent trend for the team.

Smith’s contract begins in 2024, replacing the $8.55 million, one-year deal he had for this season, which avoided salary arbitration back in January. Smith would have been eligible for arbitration again in 2025 before inking this deal.

Smith, who turned 29 on Thursday, gets a $30 signing bonus as part of the deal, payable $15 million on November 15, 2024 and $15 million on January 15, 2025, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com and Dylan Hernández at the Los Angeles Times.

Here are the salaries Smith will earn during the contract, per Ronald Blum of the Associated Press and Feinsand.

2024: $13.55 million

2025: $13 million

2026: $13 million

2027: $13 million

2028: $9.5 million

2029: $9.5 million

2030: $9.5 million

2031: $9.5 million

2032: $9.5 million

2033: $9.95 million

Of those salaries, Smith will defer $5 million annually. The $50 million in total deferrals will be paid in equal installments each July 1 from 2034-43, per Blum at AP, who also reports, “If Smith is traded, remaining salary will be paid in-season and deferrals eliminated for the remainder of the contract.”

The deferrals lower the net present value of the contract, meaning the average annual value for competitive balance tax purposes is $12,241,285, per Cot’s Contracts.

The Dodgers will begin the season with a CBT payroll of roughly $321 million, which is past the fourth and highest tax threshold. Any amount the Dodgers spend over $297 million in 2024 will be taxed at a 110-percent rate. We’ll have more on the payroll later this weekend.

Like father, like daughter. pic.twitter.com/8wRwrVRZao — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 28, 2024

Smith is by no means alone when it comes to deferring salary in a Dodgers contract. Shohei Ohtani deferred a whopping $680 million of his $700 million contract to 2034-43, the same years Smith’s deferrals will be paid. Outfielder Teoscar Hernández has $8.5 million of his $23.5 million salary deferred, which will paid between 2030-39.

“Everyone knows the Dodgers are a little over the luxury tax,” Hernández said January. “That was one of the options they gave me. They put it in my hands, and I decided to take it like that.”

Mookie Betts’ $365 million contract, signed before the 2020 season (finalized the day before opening day, like Smith), includes $115 million in deferred salary, plus $5 million of his $65 million signing bonus will be paid after his contract ends in 2032. Freddie Freeman deferred $57 million of his $162 million contract.

Freeman was quoted in an article by Fabian Ardaya and Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic about the Dodgers’ strategy of deferring salaries, and mentioned he chose from one of four different contract proposals the team proposed in 2022:

“Deferring money just helps bring more talent in,” Freeman said. “That’s what I was about. I just want to win. That’s all I care about…(But) $68 million every single year? I don’t even know how to comprehend it.”

In all, Ohtani, Betts, Freeman, Smith, and Hernández have deferred a total of $910.5 million in salary (plus another $5 million of Betts’ signing bonus), and the Dodgers will pay at least one of this quintet every year through at least 2044.

Here’s the schedule of how the those five players will be paid over the next roughly two decades, including the Dodgers paying between $84 million and $89 million annually every year from 2034-2043, after all those contracts are complete.