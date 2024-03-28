Will Smith signs 10-year extension with Dodgers worth $140 million

The Dodgers signed All-Star catcher Will Smith to a 10-year contract worth a total of $140 million on March 27, 2024, the day before the home opener at Dodger Stadium and the day before Smith’s 29th birthday.

Smith’s new contract supersedes the one-year, $8.55 million contract he signed in January to avoid salary arbitration. The catcher would have been eligible for arbitration in 2025 as well. This contract buys out both of those seasons as well as eight years into his free agency.

The 10-year contract takes Smith through 2033, his age-38 season.

A first-round draft pick of the Dodgers in 2016, Smith secured the starting catcher job late in the 2019 season and has held down the job ever since. Smith at the time of signing this contract is a career .263/.358/.484 hitter with a 129 wRC+ and 91 home runs, the latter the second-most among major league pitchers since his major league debut, trailing only Salvador Pérez.

“I love being a Dodger. I’ve loved being here since I got drafted in 2016,” Smith said at a press conference on March 27. “I don’t think I’m the player I would be without being here. For me to probably finish my career as a Dodger means a lot.”

Smith will receive a $30 million signing bonus as part of the contract, payable in 2024 and 2025. In addition, $50 million of his salaries are deferred, to be paid from 2034-2043, after his contract is through.