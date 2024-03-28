Will Smith on his new contract: ‘It was a pretty easy decision to make because I wanted to be here’

Much like Mookie Betts four years ago, Will Smith signed a very long contract extension with the Dodgers before reaching free agency, and finalized the deal the day before the home opener at Dodger Stadium. Betts’ 12-year pact takes him through 2032, while the All-Star catcher is signed through 2033, for a total of $140 million.

“I love being a Dodger. I’ve loved being here since I got drafted in 2016,” Smith said in a press conference at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. “I don’t think I’m the player I would be without being here. For me to probably finish my career as a Dodger means a lot.”

"There's no better organization that's more committed to winning a World Series and that's the most important thing to me when it comes to baseball." pic.twitter.com/fBmfS38yJf — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 28, 2024

I could not make it to Chavez Ravine in time for the press conference on Wednesday, but here are some stories from folks who were there.

Here is Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, who was in his second year in charge in 2016 when the Dodgers drafted Smith in the first round, the 32nd overall pick. From Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times:

“It’s a really special, organizational moment,” Friedman said. “From the [draft] selection and amateur process through the player development system and to the major-league level … Will has been integral and a significant part of a lot of success we have achieved to this point. We’re excited about him being a huge part of what we do into the future.”

More from Freedman, per Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic:

“Obviously making a bet of this nature, we felt even more comfortable being that we’ve seen him since he was drafted. We know the work ethic. We know the character. There’s so many things that we don’t have to rely on second- or third-hand information. We know Will and (his wife) Cara really well and know that no matter how things play out in the future that they are going to fit in incredibly well and be a huge part of our culture and us continuing to build on our success.”

Smith’s contract will take him through his age-38 season, and staying with the Dodgers seemed like a priority for him. From Juan Toribio at MLB.com:

“Thinking back as a kid and watching Derek Jeter and those guys that played their whole career [with one team], you always dreamed of that as a kid,” Smith said. “I don’t think I really spent too much time the last couple years thinking about it specifically. But as we had these ongoing talks, you start to think about that. For me, it was a decision I had to make. It was a pretty easy decision to make because I wanted to be here.”

I’ll have something on the details of the contract, including the signing bonus, specific deferrals, and competitive balance tax payroll ramifications a little later today.

