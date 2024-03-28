Dodgers notes: Tyler Glasnow, Eric Karros, Will Ireton

Happy Opening Day (again)! The Dodgers start their season in earnest today, and boy, is it fun to have another round of festivities after the trip abroad. For the next six months, there will be a non-stop stream of baseball, baseball, baseball. It’s truly the most wonderful time of the year. Let’s kick things off with a nice, juicy roundup of what’s new and now.

Dodgers Links

Tyler Glasnow is happy to be back home in the Los Angeles area as a Dodger, and his surfer-dude demeanor helps him fit right back in, writes Mike DiGiovanna at the Los Angeles Times. But don’t be fooled—underneath those chill vibes, Glasnow is a perfectionist who means business.

For the Dodgers, salary deferrals have suddenly become a big deal. Will other teams follow suit when it comes to contract negotiations, and how did this trend start in the first place? Fabian Ardaya and Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic take a look at the new tactic.

Will Ireton has been an interpreter for Kenta Maeda, performance operations manager for the Dodgers organization, and an indispensable part of the team for years. Now, he’s Shohei Ohtani’s new interpreter, too. Chuck Schilken and Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times re-introduce fans to the man called Will the Thrill.

Dodgers color commentator and former player Eric Karros got to watch from the radio booth as his son Jared, a Dodgers prospect, pitched against the Angels in the Freeway Series earlier this week. The Orange County Register’s Doug Padilla spoke with the announcer about what the moment was like.

Nicole Acevedo at NBC News reports that California state legislators are considering a bill to repay the families who were displaced by the construction of Dodger Stadium. The Chavez Ravine Accountability act, introduced by assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo, would ensure fair compensation for the families or their descendants and create a memorial in their honor.