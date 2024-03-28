 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

St. Louis Cardinals v. Los Angeles Dodgers

March 28: Dodgers 7, Cardinals 1

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman homered, and Shohei Ohtani had two hits. The trio combined to score six times to back starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow in the Dodgers win over the Cardinals in the 2024 home opener on Thursday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

Mar 27, 2024, 10:57am PDT

