March 28: Dodgers 7, Cardinals 1

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman homered, and Shohei Ohtani had two hits. The trio combined to score six times to back starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow in the Dodgers win over the Cardinals in the 2024 home opener on Thursday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
Mar 27, 2024, 10:57am PDT
-
March 28
Dodgers reap what Miles Mikolas sowed in romp over Cardinals
Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman each homered. Shohei Ohtani had two hits, including a double. The Dodgers’ big three overwhelmed Miles Mikolas in a win over the Cardinals in Thursday’s home opener at Dodger Stadium.
-
March 28
Graterol, Treinen are ‘a ways away’ from returning
Pregame notes on four Dodgers pitchers on the injured list. Both Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen will need some more time. Walker Buehler is getting closer to heading out on a rehab assignment, and Clayton Kershaw is progressing well.
-
March 28
Dodgers home opener game chat
The Dodgers take on the Cardinals in the home opener on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.
-
March 28
Dodgers lineup looks familiar for home opener
The Dodgers starting lineup for the home opener against the Cardinals on Thursday at Dodger Stadium, including Will Smith batting cleanup on his birthday one day after signing a 10-year, $140 million contract extension with the Dodgers.
-
March 28
Dodgers vs. Cardinals series info
A look ahead to the four-game series between the Dodgers and Cardinals, starting with the home opener on Thursday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
-
March 27
Dodgers home opener pregame info & gate times
Details on the pregame information at Dodger Stadium for the 2024 home opener, with the Dodgers hosting the Cardinals. Including stadium access times, game time, national anthem, and more.
-
March 27
Charley Steiner sidelined from Dodgers radio with broken back
Dodgers radio broadcaster Charley Steiner will miss opening day with three fractures in his back. Steiner is expected to rejoin the team at some point later in the 2024 season, he said in a statement released by the team.