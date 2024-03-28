Dodgers reap what Miles Mikolas sowed in romp over Cardinals

LOS ANGELES — All sorts of problems cropped up for Miles Mikolas, the pitcher run through the thresher by a new-look Dodgers offense that got their first official unveiling at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 in Thursday’s home opener in Los Angeles.

The vaunted big three atop the Dodgers lineup — Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman — made only two outs in eight total trips to the plate against Mikolas, and one was on a Ohtani in which he ran through a stop sign from third base coach Dino Ebel in the first inning with Betts on third base.

The Dodgers still scored two in that first inning, and then more problems cropped up for Mikolas when Betts and Freeman each homered in the third inning.

No. 5 makes it 5-0! pic.twitter.com/jyG263txO2 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 28, 2024

The salaries for all three players this season — counting a portion of Betts signing bonus which he receives in 2024 — totals $127 million. They are actually only paid a total of $47 million this year thanks to heavily-deferred contracts, but it’s still a hefty sum the Dodgers will pay to the trio.

Those salaries, only a part of the Dodgers’ billion-dollar offseason, were surely on the mind of Mikolas when he spoke to reporters during spring training.

“We’re not exactly a low payroll team, but you got the Dodgers playing checkbook baseball. We’re going to be the hardest working group of Midwestern farmers we can be,” Mikolas opined on March 16 about this domestic-season-opening matchup, per John Denton of MLB.com. “It would be great to stick it to the Dodgers.”

It was the Dodgers who instead stuck it to Mikolas, their checkbook bouncing the right-hander out of the game one out in the fifth inning and five runs already stored in the silo.

For what it’s worth, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was smiling when asked before the game about Mikolas’ comments, and seemed to have some fun with his answer.

“I think ‘checkbook baseball,’ as a player I think you’d want that. That’s probably a good thing, right?” Roberts said “We’re trying to win, as I think every team is trying to do. So Miles can sound off, but I don’t think anyone paid too much attention.”

Mikolas only threw nine curves in the game, one of which Freeman deposited over the center field wall for a two-run home run. Betts’ home run came on a Mikolas sinker, Ohtani’s double was off a Mikolas changeup, and Ohtani’s single against him was off a slider.

“In any discussion, you can argue that they’re the best hitter in baseball,” Roberts said of Betts, Ohtani, and Freeman. “When you talk about those three guys, and lump in another handful or 10 players in baseball, they’re in that conversation.”

The offense was more than enough for Tyler Glasnow, who was in complete control in his six innings, with five strikeouts and a walk on just 81 pitches. Glasnow allowed only two hits on the day, both by Paul Goldschmidt, whose solo home run in the fourth inning was the only tally on Glasnow’s ledger.

“It’s great to be a starting pitcher behind a lineup like that,” Glasnow said after picking up his first win as a Dodger.

Notes

Betts, Ohtani, and Freeman combined to reach base nine times in 12 plate appearances, scored six of the Dodgers seven runs and drove in four.

Through three games, Betts is a convenient 7-for-11 and has reached base 11 times in his 15 trips to the plate, with two home runs and eight RBI.

Ryan Yarbrough followed Glasnow and pitched the final three innings in scoreless fashion, earning the most noble of all decisions. Thursday was Yarbrough’s third save of three or more innings since joining the Dodgers last August.

“I’ll take them no matter what,” Yarbrough said. “I was joking with [Evan] Phillips that we’re tied for saves now. Although I might need us to hit like that more to continue with that trend.”

“I’ll take them no matter what,” Yarbrough said. “I was joking with [Evan] Phillips that we’re tied for saves now. Although I might need us to hit like that more to continue with that trend.” Yarbrough’s only hit allowed was to Goldschmidt, naturally. Goldschmidt had three hits in four at-bats on Thursday, while his St. Louis teammates were 0-for-27.

Home opener particulars

Home runs: Mookie Betts (2), Freddie Freeman (1); Paul Goldschmidt (1)

WP — Tyler Glasnow (1-0): 6 IP, 2 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

LP — Miles Mikolas (0-1): 4⅓ IP, 7 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts

Sv — Ryan Yarbrough (1): 3 IP, 1 hit, 1 strikeout

Up next

Bobby Miller makes his first start of the season on Friday night (7:10 p.m., Apple TV+). Left-hander Zack Thompson starts for the Cardinals.