Brusdar Graterol, Blake Treinen are ‘a ways away’ from returning to Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen were at Dodger Stadium on Thursday for the home opener festivities, though not active. Both are on the injured list to open the season, and though the season starting in South Korea started the clock early, neither pitcher is expected to be ready in a week, when their 15 days are up.

“They are both playing catch. Two days ago, they were [at Dodger Stadium] playing catch while we were in Anaheim. They both had a good day of throwing off flat ground,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before Thursday’s game. “They’re not throwing ‘pens right now, so we’re still a ways away for both guys.”

Graterol is sidelined with right shoulder inflammation, which slowed him during spring training and limited him to just one Cactus League game. Treinen was pitching often and progressing nicely, but got hit by a line drive on the mound in a game on March 9. He’s sidelined with a bruised lung.

The earliest date both pitchers could potentially be activated is technically April 3, but neither will be ready by then.

Walker Buehler continues to progress after Monday’s simulated game at Dodger Stadium. On an innings limit this season coming off Tommy John surgery and flexor tendon repair, Buehler was slow-played in spring training. Though it appears he might not need a full month of rehab starts to fully build back up toward a return to the Dodgers, considering he pitched four simulated innings three days ago.

“We still have to decide whether he’s going to go to Triple-A or if he’s gonna go to Arizona to continue to build up,” Roberts said. “But Walker’s coming. I think he’s coming sooner than we anticipated, which is a good thing for everyone.”

Clayton Kershaw has a longer rehab process ahead of him as he recovers from November shoulder surgery. He’s still expected back likely after the All-Star break, though Roberts was impressed with the left-hander’s progress so far, and said Kershaw is ahead of schedule and throwing pain free.

Kershaw told Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times he was throwing from 120 feet.

Kershaw also caught the pregame ceremonial first pitch before Thursday’s game, thrown by newly-inducted Hall of Famer Adrián Beltré.