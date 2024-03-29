Dodgers Triple-A affiliate Oklahoma City sets preliminary roster for 2024

Minor League Baseball starts on Friday night, with Triple-A the first level to get going. The Oklahoma City Baseball Club, the Dodgers’ top affiliate, begins its season in Tacoma playing the Rainiers, a Mariners affiliate, this weekend.

As such, Oklahoma City on Thursday unveiled its preliminary opening day roster, including eight players on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster.

For the first 10 years of their affiliation with the Dodgers, Oklahoma City was known as the Dodgers. But for 2024, they rebranded temporarily as the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, with new uniforms, logos, and the like. Under new ownership since 2021, the club plans to pick a lasting team name for 2025.

But for this year, they get uniforms and caps like these.

Squad was in town to check out the new threads.



Next up: Opening Day in Tacoma tomorrow night...

First workout✔️ One week away from our Home Opener at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark!

Landon Knack, who was active for the Dodgers first two games this season in South Korea but did not pitch, starts the opener Friday night for Oklahoma City.

Knack, outfielder/infielder Miguel Vargas, catcher Hunter Feduccia, and pitchers J.P. Feyereisen and Gus Varland were all on the Dodgers 31-player travel roster on the trip to Seoul, and will open the year in Triple-A. Vargas was optioned on March 16, while Knack, Feyereisen, and Varland were sent down to OKC last Friday.

Other Oklahoma City players on the Dodgers 40-man roster are outfielder Andy Pages, who looked very good in spring training and most importantly healthy after shoulder surgery, plus pitchers Matt Gage and Ricky Vanasco. Infielder Andre Lipcius, who was designated for assignment on March 16 but cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A on March 23, is also on Oklahoma City’s roster.

Trey Sweeney, who was acquired by the Dodgers from the Yankees on December 11, figures to be Oklahoma City’s shortstop.

Other OKC players are veterans Nabil Crismatt, Dinelson Lamet, Chris Owings, Kevin Padlo, plus many other fellow non-roster invitees from Dodgers spring training this year.