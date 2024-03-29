It has now been over a week since the news broke that Shohei Ohtani had been an alleged victim of “massive theft” by his now-former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.

Now that the 2024 version of the Dodgers have opened the regular season at home, with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals, the team hasn’t prioritized the ongoing investigation and Ohtani’s new teammates have shown their support for him, with third baseman Max Muncy stating that the team is “all behind him.”

Manager Dave Roberts recently downplayed the notion that the investigation would serve as a distraction to the reigning American League MVP’s on-field abilities, noting that Ohtani has been more engaging with his new teammates since the firing of Mizuhara, reports Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

“He’s handled it with flying colors,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I just don’t think it’s going to affect performance. I really don’t. I kind of touched on it the other day, just watching his engagement with his teammates the last handful of days. It’s been fun for me to watch. But yeah, I don’t think it affects him.”

Ohtani fared well in his first home game as a Dodger, going 2-3 with a double and a walk in the 7-1 victory on Thursday.

Links

Kevin Rector of the Los Angeles Times writes about former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig in correlation to the ongoing Ohtani investagtion, and how foreign athletes who don’t have prior knowledge of the United States legal system could face penalties if not careful with their statements.

Whatever the case, Ohtani should clear up any inconsistencies in his account and be crystal clear about the facts before he takes them from the press room into any formal conversations with investigators, legal experts said. “What happened with Puig is a cautionary tale for everyone, whenever they are going to go and talk to law enforcement,” [David] Weinstein said.

Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times writes about the Dodgers’ win in their home opener against the Cardinals, noting that Dave Roberts expects his team to ignore the distractions while being surrounded by controversy.

“You have to be able to compartmentalize,” Roberts said. “You have to be a professional. And we have a lot of guys in the clubhouse that are professionals.”

Commissioner Rob Manfred hopes that the investigation surrounding Shohei Ohtani is short, per Jenna West of The Athletic.

When asked about the length of MLB’s investigation, Manfred said, “I hope short, but I just don’t know.”

Doug Padilla of the Orange County Register writes about Tyler Glasnow’s home debut as a Dodger, noting that the 6’8” right-hander believes in his ability to improve into a bona fide ace for the rotation.

“I think the thing that is most impressive is that he hasn’t had his best stuff yet – and those are his words; not to be arrogant,” Manager Dave Roberts said.

Emmy and Golden Globe award winning actor— and self-admitted Dodgers superfan— Bryan Cranston was on hand to introduce the starting lineup for the Dodgers during their home opener. Adrian Garro of MLB.com writes about Cranston’s insatiable love for the Dodgers, noting what the team personally means to him.