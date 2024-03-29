 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers

March 29: Dodgers 6, Cardinals 3

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Bobby Miller struck out a career-high 11 in a scoreless start, and Teoscar Hernández hit two of the Dodgers’ four home runs to beat the Cardinals on Friday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Mar 24, 2024, 7:02pm PDT

