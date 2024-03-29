March 29: Dodgers 6, Cardinals 3

Bobby Miller struck out a career-high 11 in a scoreless start, and Teoscar Hernández hit two of the Dodgers’ four home runs to beat the Cardinals on Friday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
March 29
Teoscar Hernández & Bobby Miller power Dodgers win over Cards
Teoscar Hernández hit two home runs, and Bobby Miller struck out 11 in the Dodgers’ win over the Cardinals on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
March 29
Dodgers vs. Cardinals game chat
The Dodgers take on the Cardinals on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
March 29
Walker Buehler starts Sunday in Triple-A
Walker Buehler will start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday in Tacoma, beginning a rehab assignment that could last three or four starts before returning to the Dodgers rotation.
March 27
How to watch Dodgers-Cardinals Friday on Apple TV+
The game between the Dodgers and Cardinals Friday at Dodger Stadium will be broadcast exclusively by Apple TV+. The subscription service is running a free trial for two months.
March 24
Dodgers shuffle starting rotation for first homestand
Bobby Miller and Yoshinobu switch spots in Dodgers rotation, with an eye toward the upcoming schedule