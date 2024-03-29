Walker Buehler starts Sunday in Triple-A to begin rehab assignment

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler will began a minor league rehab assignment in Triple-A, starting on Sunday for Oklahoma City in Tacoma. It’s the next step in Buehler’s return from Tommy John surgery and flexor tendon repair in his right elbow.

The plan is for Buehler to pitch four or five innings for Oklahoma City on Sunday, manager Dave Roberts said Friday at Dodger Stadium. That game in Tacoma is a 3:35 p.m. PT start against the Rainiers, a Mariners affiliate.

Buehler last pitched a simulated game of four innings on Monday, throwing to Dodgers hitters. The Dodgers slow-played Buehler during spring training and he started the season on the injured list because he’s on an innings limit after pitching so little in the last two years.

His last major league game was on June 10, 2021, and since then his only minor league outing was a two-inning start in Oklahoma City last September 3. After that start, the Dodgers and Buehler decided to shut things down to focus on 2024 rather than a small chance of contributing during the 2023 postseason.

Roberts said Monday that Buehler was growing tired of simulated games, then on Thursday Roberts added, “I think he’s coming sooner than we anticipated, which is a good thing for everyone.”

Though Buehler is already built up to four innings and will pitch four or five innings on Sunday, the plan is for him to spend a few weeks in Triple-A before getting called up.

“I don’t think it’s set in stone, but four [starts] is probably fair, give or take a start,” Roberts said Friday. “It’s about building up and fine-tuning all of his pitch mix, so once he gets here he can go six innings, and he can recover well, and he feels like he’s equipped to go out there and consistently get major league hitters out.”