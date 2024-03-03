Dodgers vs. Angels spring training game information

After their first off day of spring training, the Dodgers are back at it on Tuesday, hosting the Angels on Tuesday night at Camelback Ranch (5:05 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA).

Bobby Miller makes his second start of spring training, a week after throwing 29 pitches in two innings last Tuesday against the White Sox.

Chase Silseth starts Tuesday for the Angels.

This is the second meeting in the Cactus League between the Dodgers and Angels. They tied 7-7 back on February 24 at Tempe Diablo Stadium. These two teams still have three more exhibition matchups after Tuesday, with the Freeway Series in Los Angeles and Anaheim from March 24-26.

Two ways to watch this game locally, with both the SportsNet LA broadcast (also simulcast on AM 570 radio) and the Angels telecast on Bally Sports Southern California. MLB Network will also televise the game live, though it will be blacked out locally.

Game info