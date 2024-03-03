Dodgers send 11 to minors camp in first roster cuts of spring training

The Dodgers on Sunday made their first roster cuts of spring training, sending 11 players to the minor league side of camp at Camelback Ranch.

Andy Pages, Ricky Vanasco, Landon Knack, Hunter Feduccia, Diego Cartaya, and Nick Frasso, all of whom are on the 40-man roster, were optioned to the minors. Non-roster invitees Stephen Gonsalves, Jesse Hahn, Michael Petersen, Eduardo Salazar, and Travis Swaggerty were reassigned to the minors.

Pages has greatly impressed in camp hitting .250/.455/.625 with a team-lead-tying two home runs and six walks in his nine games, split between right field and center field. Most importantly, he looked healthy after shoulder surgery last season after getting hurt in his first game with Triple-A Oklahoma City in May.

Frasso isn’t expected to pitch this season after having shoulder surgery in November, the same month he was added to the Dodgers’ 40-man roster.

Knack was also added to the 40-man roster in November, and in his two spring training appearances this year has a team-best seven strikeouts in four innings, allwing two runs.

After these moves, the Dodgers have 52 players — 28 pitchers and 24 position players — remaining in major league camp, not counting Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin, who are on the 60-day injured list. That includes 18 non-roster invitees left in camp, with eight pitchers and 10 position players. Though one of those non-roster position players, infielder Jonathan Araúz, hasn’t yet appeared in any Cactus League games this spring.