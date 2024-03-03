Dodgers notes: Max Muncy, James Paxton, MLB salaries

Max Muncy was back on the field for the Dodgers on Saturday, three days after a scare of getting hit by a pitch on his left hand on Wednesday. Muncy was also hit by a pitch on Saturday, but in perhaps less painful fashion on his upper back or shoulder region.

Muncy also had a single agains the Cubs, and coming off left-hander Shota Imanaga was a welcome site. In his career, the left-handed Muncy has hit quite well against left-handed pitchers with a 120 wRC+, but in the last two years he hit just .165/.287/.382 against southpaws with an 86 wRC+. That included a 76 wRC+ against lefties in 2023, and that was with restrictions on defensive shifts.

Hitting against left-handers is one area for improvement for Muncy, and another is his defense at third base, where he rated well below average in 2023 by Outs Above Average, Defensive Runs Saved, Total Zone Rating, and Ultimate Zone Rating.

Dave Roberts has mentioned numerous times this spring that a lighter Muncy has looked much better defensively at third base so far this season. Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic wrote about this earlier in the week.

Muncy talked about his defense, and returning after the hit by pitch, on Saturday after his game.

"I was able to get back in there and get a base hit so it was good.. good day." Max Muncy spoke about how he feels in the batters box and the field. pic.twitter.com/Q0j91WD492 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 2, 2024

With Shohei Ohtani at designated hitter and signed for 10 years, Muncy realized his path to staying in the lineup was playing better defensively. From Anthony Castrovince at MLB.com on Saturday:

“I’ve been very open about how I want to stay here for the rest of my career,” he said. “And let’s be real: There’s not really a DH spot [with the Dodgers] anymore.”

Links

James Paxton and assistant pitching coach Connor McGuiness talked with Mike DiGiovanna at the Los Angeles Times how extra rest between starts at times could benefit the 35-year-old left-hander.

Nick Frasso, who had shoulder surgery in November, also had a “clean-up” surgery on his hip recently. Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register has more on that, plus that catcher Diego Cartaya has been limited with back problems this spring but is expected to be ready once the minor league season starts.

The average salary in MLB in 2023 was just over $4.5 million, which set a record for the sport, per Ronald Blum at Associated Press. But with several free agents still unsigned here in March there is some concern that number could decrease in 2024.

To that end, MLBPA executive director Tony Clark talked with Jayson Stark at The Athletic this week about the cold stove for some teams:

But when the conversation turned to the uncertainty of many teams about the future of regional sports networks and local TV revenues, and how those clubs say their spending has been impacted by that uncertainty, Clark expressed skepticism about whether that was the real reason they’d largely stayed out of the free-agent market. “The league has been very aware this day was coming for some time,” he said. “And as you’ve heard them offer publicly … they’ve suggested that they positioned themselves accordingly to react to it.”

