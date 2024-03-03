Dodgers vs. Rockies chat

The Dodgers will play host to the Colorado Rockies at Camelback Ranch for the second matchup between the two teams this week, marking the Dodgers’ last game before their off day on Monday.

The big three of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman will make their third appearance as a group this spring, their first since the Dodgers’ win over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

Gavin Stone will get the start against Colorado, who enters with a combined 3.38 ERA in 2 2⁄ 3 innings this spring with three strikeouts.

Dodgers vs. Rockies lineups

Sunday afternoon in Glendale

⏰ 1:05 PM MT pic.twitter.com/ctyRLUCYaD — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 3, 2024

Dodgers vs. Rockies game info