Dodgers’ offense erupts early to take down Rockies

The Dodgers closed out their second week of spring training games by defeating the Colorado Rockies by a final score of 7-4.

Gavin Stone was tasked with starting against Colorado, and he was brilliant in three shutout innings, fanning a hitter while allowing just two hits and facing one batter over the minimum.

The Dodgers’ offense wasted no time getting on base and scoring early, as the fearsome threesome of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman each singled in their first at bats of the game, followed by sacrifice flies from Will Smith and Max Muncy to take an immediate 3-0 lead.

Shohei Ohtani continued his impressive first week in Dodger blue, smacking an RBI triple that nearly left the yard and finishing the game going 3-3 with two singles and a triple, driving in two and scoring twice. In seven spring training at bats, Ohtani now carries a ridiculous .714 batting average with a home run, five RBI, and a whopping 2.207 OPS.

Max Muncy continued his hot start to the spring, connecting for his second home run of the spring to tally the seventh and final run of the game for the Dodgers.

Michael Grove came in to relieve Stone in the fourth inning, allowing three earned runs in 2 1⁄ 3 innings of work and securing the victory. Five Dodgers pitchers combined to get the final 13 outs of the game, allowing just a single earned run while striking out five and yielding no base on balls.

Up next

The Dodgers will have an off day on Monday before returning to action on Tuesday to host the Los Angeles Angels at Camelback Ranch with start time at 5:05 p.m. PT. The Dodgers will send Bobby Miller to make his second start of the spring. The game will be televised on SportsNet LA and a simulcast will air on KLAC AM 570.