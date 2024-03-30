Dodgers opening day payroll tops $320 million for competitive balance tax purposes

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers enter the 2024 season with their largest payroll in franchise history, which makes sense after an offseason that saw them sign two record-setting contracts and commit to $1.4 billion in future salaries.

The Dodgers payroll on domestic opening day added up to $277.5 million in actual money paid in 2024, surpassing the $269.8 million ten years ago on opening day 2014 as the highest in team history. For competitive balance tax purposes, the Dodgers are estimated at $320.9 million, which would also be the highest in baseball history.

In MLB history, there have been 27 contracts totaling at least 10 guaranteed years, per Sarah Langs at MLB.com, and the Dodgers have four of those players on their current roster, including three such deals signed since December.

When it comes to payroll totals, my total differs a bit from USA Today ($249.8 million) based on their accounting, and will likely be different than the Associated Press once that comes up. For each individual year, I count any salary paid out during that year, as well as any signing bonus paid during that year plus any bonuses earned by opening day, like James Paxton getting $2 million for being on the active roster by March 28, in addition to his $7 million salary.

Dodgers opening day payrolls, 2010-24 Year Active IL Dead Total Year Active IL Dead Total 2010 $77.9 $1.0 $14.5 $93.4 2011 $83.4 $13.4 $16.3 $113.1 2012 $78.3 $13.5 $22.2 $114.0 2013 $185.3 $40.5 $16.0 $241.8 2014 $172.5 $71.8 $25.5 $269.8 2015 $195.9 $24.7 $45.5 $266.1 2016 $150.5 $66.1 $19.3 $235.9 2017 $161.2 $27.7 $38.9 $227.8 2018 $137.2 $14.2 $26.0 $177.4 2019 $123.7 $51.7 $30.6 $206.0 2020 $174.4 $31.8 $15.4 $221.6 2021 $218.0 $11.0 $8.1 $237.0 2022 $222.1 $9.4 $32.0 $263.5 2023 $157.9 $30.2 $22.5 $210.6 2024 $246.4 $25.0 $6.0 $277.5

In other examples of discrepancies, Yoshinobu Yamamoto has a 12-year contract that pays him a $5 million salary in 2024, but he also gets all of his $50 million signing bonus this year. Similarly, Will Smith gets $15 million of his $30 million signing bonus this year as part of his new 10-year contract, in addition to $8.55 million of his $13.55 million salary. The other $5 million for Smith is deferred.

Deferred money is also applicable for Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Teoscar Hernández. Most famously, Shohei Ohtani gets paid $2 million of his $70 million salary in 2024; the other $68 million comes in 2034. All those deferrals lower the average annual value for purposes of the competitive balance tax, which the Dodgers have paid in each of the last three seasons and will also do so for the foreseeable future.

As a multiple repeat tax payer, the Dodgers are subject to higher rates at each competitive balance tax threshold. They’ve already blown past all four tiers, and will pay a 50 percent tax on the $20 million from $237 million to $257 million, 62 percent for the next $20 million up to $277 million, and 95 percent for the next $20 million after that. The Dodgers reside in the highest tier —dubbed the “Steve Cohen tax” referencing the Mets owner when added during the 2022 collective bargaining agreement — and will pay 110 percent on any amount over $297 million.

At their current estimated CBT payroll of $320.9 million, the Dodgers would pay a luxury tax of $67.7 million.

It’s worth noting that the Dodgers actual payroll is not the highest in baseball. By USA Today’s accounting, both the Mets ($305.6 million) and Yankees ($303.3 million) top the Dodgers ($249.8 million). Roster Recourse at FanGraphs has the Mets with a larger CBT payroll ($336 million) than the Dodgers, with the Yankees ($312.3 million) not too far behind Los Angeles.

Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas in spring training referred to the Dodgers as playing “checkbook baseball,” before getting shelled for five runs in Thursday’s home opener at Dodger Stadium.

“I think ‘checkbook baseball,’ as a player I think you’d want that. That’s probably a good thing, right?” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday. “We’re trying to win.”

I’ve been tracking Dodgers payroll since 2010, and have split out the opening day payroll to delineate between active players, the injured list, plus dead money. Looking back, some previous years included a rather loose interpretation of what qualifies as dead money, but for the most part it’s paying money for players no longer around.

Like deferred salary for Manny Ramirez, salary still due for released players like Carl Crawford or Trevor Bauer, or high-priced international signings who were booted off the 40-man roster like Yasiel Sierra or Erisbel Arruebarrena. Lord help me if I’m still tracking Dodgers payroll in 2034, when $87.85 million in deferred salaries are due.

This year, the Dodgers dead money involves only two players and $6 million, the lowest dead money total for the team in the last 15 seasons. The Rays sent money to the Dodgers when Manuel Margot was traded to Los Angeles in December, and the Dodgers sent more money to the Twins when dealing Margot away in March. Justin Turner as part of his two-year, $34 million contract in 2021 got an $8 million signing bonus, but $6 million of that bonus was deferred, paid in equal installments on January 15 ever year from 2024-26. Turner’s bonus was already accounted for CBT purposes during his contract with the Dodgers (2021-22), but this year’s $2 million payment does not count against the CBT.

The table below includes links to specific articles here written about each player’s contract when applicable. To fill out salaries for a handful of pre-arbitration players, I used the USA Today salary database. The minimum salary in 2024 is $740,000.

Rounding out the competitive balance tax payroll are three items: