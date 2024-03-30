Dodgers minors: Opening Day, Landon Knack

Triple-A baseball started on Friday and the Oklahoma City Baseball Club began their first season in Tacoma. For those of you that may not recall, it was announced last December that the formerly known Oklahoma City Dodgers were rebranding themselves this year and will announce a permanent new identity at the end of this season.

This change does not affect the affiliation with the Dodger organization, their current affiliation agreement runs through the 2030 season.

Player of the day

Dodger right-handed pitching prospect Landon Knack had the honor of being the Opening Day starter and answered the bell with an impressive start.

The Dodgers selected Knack last November and Knack was optioned after the Dodgers returned from Korea. The 2020 second round pick pitched both in Tulsa and Oklahoma City in 2023.

Opening statement made by Landon Knack.



5 IP | 3 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 6 K



Triple-A Oklahoma City

There were nothing but zeros in the first ten and half innings until the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners) pushed across a run to win 1-0 in 11 innings.

In the bottom of the 11th inning, the Rainiers had their runner on second base. Left-handed pitcher John Rooney was beginning his second inning for OKC Baseball Club.

Rooney gave up just two infield ground balls but the second one was good enough to drive home the winning run.

