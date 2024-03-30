Dodgers sign Drew Pomeranz to minor league deal

The Dodgers signed pitcher Drew Pomeranz to a minor league contract on Friday, with the left-hander joining Triple-A Oklahoma City as he attempts to work his way back to the majors.

Since switching exclusively to relief work after getting traded the the Brewers during the 2019 season, Pomeranz has a 1.91 ERA and 37.8-percent strikeout rate, ranking in the top eight among all MLB pitchers with a minimum of 50 innings since in both categories.

But he hasn’t pitched in the majors since August 10, 2021.

After signing a four-year, $34 million contract with the Padres before the 2020 season, Pomeranz battled shoulder injuries during the first two seasons of the contract. But it was surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his left elbow in August 2021 that has kept him sidelined for the last two-plus years, limited to only 12 games and 10⅓ innings in various minor league rehab assignments in 2022-23.

Pomeranz had a “cleanup surgery” on his elbow last May.

Pomeranz signed a minor league contract with the Angels in February that included a non-roster invitation to spring training. The left-hander allowed five runs in eight innings in nine Cactus League games, and struck out six of his 35 batters faced, with three walks.

As a major league free agent who signed a minor league contract, Pomeranz had an automatic opt-out clause on Sunday had the Angels not informed him he would be added to the opening day roster. Pomeranz did not make the team, and was released by the Angels.

If Pomeranz is healthy and shows anything at all, the Dodgers could use the help. They only have three left-handed relievers on the 40-man roster. Alex Vesia and bulk swingman Ryan Yarbrough are on the active roster, and Matt Gage opened the season on the seven-day injured list for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The 35-year-old Pomeranz in 11 major league seasons with the Rockies, A’s, Padres, Red Sox, Giants, and Brewers has a 3.91 ERA and 110 ERA+ in 858⅓ innings, with 883 strikeouts and 369 walks. The lefty has started 140 games and relieved in 149 others.