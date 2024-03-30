 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers

March 30: Cardinals 6, Dodgers 5 (10 innings)

A rare rain delay in LA

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Yoshinobu Yamamoto was great in his Dodger Stadium debut. Joe Kelly was not great in a rough seventh inning. Mookie Betts is red hot and helped send the game to extra innings, but the Dodgers fell to the Cardinals on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. a game that was interrupted by rain for 35 minutes in the fifth inning.

4 Total Updates Since
Mar 28, 2024, 4:42am PDT

