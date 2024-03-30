March 30: Cardinals 6, Dodgers 5 (10 innings)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was great in his Dodger Stadium debut. Joe Kelly was not great in a rough seventh inning. Mookie Betts is red hot and helped send the game to extra innings, but the Dodgers fell to the Cardinals on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. a game that was interrupted by rain for 35 minutes in the fifth inning.
Mar 28, 2024, 4:42am PDT
Mar 28, 2024, 4:42am PDT
-
March 30
Dodgers left behind on a bizarre & rainy night in LA
Saturday saw a rain delay at Dodger Stadium, Mookie Betts on fire, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivering a great start. Joe Kelly had a bad seventh inning, highlighting the Dodgers’ lack of left-handed pitching depth in the bullpen, and LA lost in 10 innings to the Cardinals.
-
March 30
Dodgers, Cardinals delayed 35 minutes by rain
The first rain delay of the 2024 season for the Dodgers comes at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, March 30 for Dodgers vs. Cardinals, in the top of the fifth inning.
-
March 30
Dodgers vs. Cardinals game III chat
The Dodgers and Cardinals battle in the third game of a four-game weekend series, on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
-
March 28
Dodgers vs. Cardinals series info
A look ahead to the four-game series between the Dodgers and Cardinals, starting with the home opener on Thursday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.