Dodgers left behind on a bizarre & rainy night at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers wildest game of the year to date featured an incredible comeback start by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a rare rain delay at Dodger Stadium, a bizarre five-run inning that included a catcher’s interference and a balk, and a Mookie Betts-infused comeback to send the game to extra innings. But the Cardinals cashed in the free runner in the 10th inning while the Dodgers did not, in a 6-5 loss to St. Louis.

The game was scoreless through four innings before the rain came and allowed runs to sprout soon after the 35-minute delay.

The Dodgers got two runs in the fifth, and that 2-0 lead held until the seventh inning, Joe Kelly began the frame with a five-pitch walk then hit Nolan Arenado with a pitch. Matt Carpenter reached on catcher’s interference to load the bases with nobody out, and that wasn’t even the oddest thing to happen in the inning.

Left behind

A sacrifice fly brought home the first St. Louis run, cutting the Dodgers’ advantage to 2-1. At this point, Kelly had already faced four batters, and the Cardinals — who started six left-handed batters — had a run of four consecutive left-handers due up.

The Dodgers only have three left-handed relievers on their 40-man roster. One is Matt Gage, who is in Triple-A Oklahoma City but started the season on the injured list. Ryan Yarbrough pitched a three-inning save Thursday, and likely wasn’t available two days later.

That left Alex Vesia, the Dodgers’ most-experience southpaw reliever who hadn’t pitched since the Freeway Series.

“Alex is the guy we’re going to have count on the up-downs,” manager Dave Roberts before the game. “Tonight will be a perfect example. I plan on using him for a good chunk of time.”

Having four consecutive left-handers in a game with eight outs to go seemed like a good time for Vesia, but Kelly remained in the game. It’s worth pointing out that these choices are rarely binary. Going to Vesia might have summoned right-handed power hitters Willson Contreras and/or Jordan Walker to pinch-hit, for instance.

When I asked before the game if the Dodgers might at some point need to add a second short-stint lefty reliever, Roberts didn’t necessarily think so.

“The good thing about our pen, the way it’s constructed, is that we have right-handers that do really well against left-handed hitters,” Roberts said. “I think at some point you go with your best talent, your most talented as opposed to having another lefty to say he throws with his left hand.”

The plan did not work in the seventh inning on Saturday, as Alec Burleson singled home the tying run, followed by a Brandon Crawford single to load the bases. Then came the real weirdness.

Victor Scott appeared to fly out to left for the second out, and Burleson was held at third. But instead, a run was allowed to score. Initially in the press box, the official scorer said the run scored on obstruction by Max Muncy at third base. But that was soon corrected, that the go-ahead run actually scored on a balk by Kelly.

Muncy after the game said there was no confusion on the field, as third base umpire Ryan Blakney’s balk call was clear, and Roberts agreed. “It was a balk,” Roberts said.

Scott did pop out, but then Donovan doubled home two more to pad the Cardinals lead. That’s three hits and four runs scored against Kelly during that run of four left-handed batters.

“Obviously we had Alex looming,” Roberts said after the game. “I felt very comfortable with Joe, and he just didn’t have a good night.”

Plenty of chances

The Dodgers had 14 hits and four walks, and were 7-for-19 with runners in scoring position, but they somehow still couldn’t fully capitalize. They loaded the bases with nobody out in the first inning, only to see Lance Lynn strike out three in a row. With runners on the corners and one out in the second, the Dodgers also failed to score, even though they taxed Lynn with 55 pitches in the first two innings.

When the Dodgers finally broke through in the fifth inning with two walks and two singles for two runs, a third one was cut down at the plate when Burleson unleashed a strong throw from right field to nail Freddie Freeman.

Betts’ leadoff double in the seventh inning got cashed in, and then he homered with one out in the ninth to pull the Dodgers within one, and continuing his scorching start. Betts was on base five times on Saturday, with three hits and two walks, and so far this season he’s reached base 18 times in 25 trips to the plate.

In the 10th inning with runners on the corners, down a run, and two outs, Betts walked, setting up Shohei Ohtani with the bases loaded. But he popped out to end a wild game.

“We had one guy we wanted at the plate and he took a great walk,” Roberts said. “But the next guy, I felt really good about Shohei there. He had a pitch that was 91 [mph] in his nitro zone, and he just missed it.”

Kyle Hurt took the tough-luck loss. He retired his first eight batters faced from the eighth to the 10th inning, and the only run he was allowed came courtesy of the free runner in extras, who scored on two groundouts. Hurt struck out three in his outing.

Notes

The five-run seventh by St. Louis spoiled an otherwise excellent outing by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who was in line for the win at that point. He lasted through the rain delay to pitch five scoreless innings with five strikeouts. He had much better command in his second major league start, which we’ll have more on later.

Betts has yet to make an out in consecutive plate appearances this season, and his four straight games with a home run is a new career best for him, and one shy of tying the Dodgers record, last done by Max Muncy in 2019.

Three of the Dodgers seven hits with runners in scoring positions were singled that didn’t score a runner from second.

Saturday particulars

Home run: Mookie Betts (4)

WP — Ryan Heisley (1-0): 1 IP, 4 hits, 2 runs, 2 strikeouts

LP — Kyle Hurt (0-1): 2⅔ IP, 1 hit, 1 unearned run, 3 strikeouts

Sv — Giovanny Gallegos (1): 1 IP, 1 hit, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts

Up next

The Dodgers and Cardinals wrap up the series on ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ (4:10 p.m., exclusive to ESPN). Gavin Stone starts the series finale for Los Angeles, with left-hander Steven Matz on the mound for St. Louis.