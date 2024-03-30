Dodgers, Cardinals delayed by rain at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES — On a Saturday that saw over an inch and a half drop in Los Angeles, the Dodgers and Cardinals got four innings in before the rain came to Dodger Stadium. The game was officially placed in delay at 7:11 p.m. PT.

The game resumed at 7:46 p.m., a 35-minute delay.

The game was scoreless through four innings, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto highly impressive in his first-ever start at Dodger Stadium, striking out the side in the first inning. Yamamoto was at four scoreless innings with four strikeouts, allowing only one single, on 51 pitches. He retired 12 of his 13 batters faced.

Yamamoto walked to the mound to begin his warmup for the fifth inning, but the umpires called the tarp in before he threw any warmup pitches. He resumed pitching once the game restarted.

The Dodgers loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning, and had runners at the corners with one out in the second inning against Lance Lynn, but could not score. Lynn had five strikeouts in the first four innings, needing 70 pitches to do so.

Though last August’s weather postponement amid Tropical Storm Hilary ended a streak of 1,872 games at Dodger Stadium without a rainout. The Dodgers have only three home rainouts in the last 35 seasons.