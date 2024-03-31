Dodgers Week 2: Weekend series win in the Cards

The Dodgers offense remains a force to be reckoned with, and it was backed by strong pitching to take three out of four games against the Cardinals in the first week of the season on the domestic portion of the schedule.

The big three of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman are an imposing gauntlet for opposing pitchers to face, but the depth behind them really adds a dimension to the Dodgers attack. It’s very difficult for pitchers to get through that entire lineup three, four, or maybe more times every night.

Teoscar Hernández homered three times and doubled twice in four games against St. Louis, for instance. Max Muncy had two hits Sunday, including a game-winning home run to win the series finale, a contest in which he didn’t even start.

The starting rotation for the Dodgers really stood out this weekend, with Tyler Glasnow, Bobby Miller, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Gavin Stone combining to allow only four runs in 22 innings, with 27 strikeouts against only three walks.

That’s a combination for a winning week, even if the series against St. Louis looked like it might be a split until the Dodgers’ last time up on Sunday.

Batter of the week

Mookie Betts started the season on fire, and kept it going by homering in each of the first three games against the Cardinals. Betts drove in five runs and reached base 10 times in his 18 trips to the plate, scoring a team-leading seven runs with a 1.709 OPS. And that’s with an 0-for-4 on Sunday.

He was so hot at the plate that he didn’t make an out in consecutive plate appearances for any of his first five games this season.

Betts on Saturday also made a pair of nice defensive plays going to his right at shortstop, the types of plays that have given him trouble in the past at what is still a new position for him.

“Everybody here sees all the work I put in, so I was actually really proud of myself for making this plays,” Betts said Saturday night. “I gave myself a little pat on the back, and maybe I’ll have a milkshake tonight.”

Pitcher of the week

Bobby Miller was dominant on Friday night against the Cardinals, allowing only two singles and a walk in six scoreless innings. He struck out 11, matching the most by any pitcher in the majors so far this season.

After finishing off his 11th strikeout in his final pitch of the game, Miller let out a roar on the mound, and was greeted in kind with a standing ovation from the Dodger Stadium crowd on his way back to the dugout.

“That was awesome, I haven’t felt anything like that before,” Miller said. “That definitely gives me a lot of confidence out there, hearing the fans, them roaring like that.”

Eleven strikeouts were two more than Miller’s previous major league career high. His only minor league game with more was on September 1, 2022, when Miller struck out 14 in his third start for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Week 2 results

3-1 record

23 runs scored (5.75 per game)

14 runs allowed (3.50 per game)

.713 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

4-2 record

39 runs scored (6.50 per game)

31 runs allowed (5.17 per game)

.604 pythagorean win percentage (4-2)

Miscellany

The 24-year-old Miller struck out all three batters in the first inning on Friday en route to his career-high game. On Saturday, the 25-year-old Yamamoto struck out all three in the first inning in his dazzling Dodger Stadium debut. Then Sunday, 25-year-old Stone also struck out all three batters he faced.

Dodgers pitchers have gone 3-up, 3-down ALL STRIKEOUTS in the 1st inning in 3 straight games



they’re the first team to do that in at least the expansion era (since 1961)



h/t @EliasSports — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 1, 2024

Transactions

Tuesday: This was a minor league deal, but notable just the same. Left-handed pitcher T.J. McFarland, a non-roster invitee in spring camp, was traded to the Oakland A’s for cash considerations.

Wednesday: Catcher Will Smith signed a 10-year contract extension worth a total of $140 million, which puts this year’s Dodgers media guide cover in a new light.

Friday: Also in the non-40-man/something-to-watch category was the Dodgers signing left-hander Drew Pomeranz to a minor league deal after he opted out of his Angels contract.

Sunday: Nabil Crismatt was called up from Triple-A to the Dodgers bullpen, Kyle Hurt was optioned, and Emmet Sheehan was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Game results

Week 2 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Betts 13 7 5 1 3 3 0 5 18 0.385 0.556 1.154 1.709 T. Hernández 16 5 5 2 3 6 0 0 16 0.313 0.313 1.000 1.313 Rojas 6 1 2 0 1 1 0 0 6 0.333 0.333 0.833 1.167 Barnes 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.500 0.667 0.500 1.167 Smith 12 1 5 1 0 2 0 1 13 0.417 0.462 0.500 0.962 Freeman 15 3 5 0 1 4 0 1 17 0.333 0.412 0.533 0.945 Muncy 14 2 5 0 1 5 0 0 15 0.357 0.333 0.571 0.905 Ohtani 16 3 4 2 0 0 0 2 18 0.250 0.333 0.375 0.708 Taylor 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 3 8 0.200 0.500 0.200 0.700 Outman 11 0 2 0 0 2 0 1 12 0.182 0.250 0.182 0.432 Lux 10 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.200 0.200 0.200 0.400 K. Hernández 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.167 0.167 0.167 0.333 Heyward 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.125 0.125 0.125 0.250 Offense 134 23 39 6 9 23 1 14 150 0.291 0.360 0.537 0.897

Week 2 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP Miller 1 1-0 6.0 2 0 0 1 11 0.00 0.500 Yamamoto 1 0-0 5.0 2 0 0 0 5 0.00 0.400 Glasnow 1 1-0 6.0 2 1 1 1 5 1.50 0.500 Stone 1 0-0 5.0 7 3 3 1 6 5.40 1.600 Starters 4 2-0 22.0 13 4 4 3 27 1.64 0.727 Yarbrough 1 0-0, Sv 3.0 1 0 0 0 1 0.00 0.333 Hurt 1 0-1 2.7 1 1 0 0 3 0.00 0.375 Hudson 2 0-0, Sv 2.0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 0.000 Crismatt 1 1-0 2.0 1 0 0 0 3 0.00 0.500 Vesia 2 0-0 1.3 0 1 0 3 2 0.00 2.250 Phillips 2 0-0, Sv 1.3 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 0.000 Brasier 1 0-0 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0.00 1.000 Grove 1 0-0 1.0 3 3 3 1 1 27.00 4.000 Kelly 1 0-0 0.7 3 5 4 1 0 54.00 6.000 Bullpen 12 1-1, 3 Sv 15.0 10 10 7 5 16 4.20 1.000 Totals 16 3-1, 3 Sv 37.0 23 14 11 8 43 2.68 0.838

Up ahead

The Dodgers run the Gary Matthews gauntlet, finishing up a homestand with three games against the Giants, followed by a weekend trip to Wrigley Field to play the Cubs.

The pitching matchups below after Monday are only a best guess.

Telecasts on TBS Tuesday (with Brian Anderson and Jeff Francoeur on the call) and MLB Network Wednesday are available only for out-of-market folks. The FS1 Saturday broadcast will be available locally.