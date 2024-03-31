Andre Lipcius homers twice in first game for Oklahoma City

After failing to score in a season-opening, 11-inning loss on Friday, the Oklahoma City Baseball Club had their hitting shoes on Saturday, including quite an incredible organizational debut.

Player of the day

Andre Lipcius didn’t play in the opener but started on second base on Saturday, playing his first regular season game since the Dodgers acquired him by trade from the Tigers on March 4. Lipcius started out with a bang with two home runs in a big night for OKC.

Andre the Giant!



Andre Lipcius homers in his first at-bat of the season to put OKC ahead in the second inning! pic.twitter.com/KmLHdxrSNs — Oklahoma City Baseball Club (@okc_baseball) March 31, 2024

Motion to make March 30 officially known as Dre Day!



Andre Lipcius goes deep AGAIN and now has 5 RBI through 5 innings! pic.twitter.com/mcT27ccRFP — Oklahoma City Baseball Club (@okc_baseball) March 31, 2024

His solo home run in the second inning started the scoring, and he hit a two-run shot in the fifth. Lipcius also singled home two runs and later scored in the third inning, for a five-RBI day. Oklahoma City broadcaster Alex Freedman noted that Saturday was the second career two-homer game for Lipcius. The other such game came last August 22 for Triple-A Toledo, in a contest that ended with a 24-10 final score.

Lipcius, who’s played second base and third base with some first base and corner outfield mixed in, started at second base on Saturday.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Lipcius wasn’t alone in providing offense in Oklahoma City’s 9-7 win over the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners). Miguel Vargas also homered, in the fourth inning against right-hander Sean Poppen.

Vargas had two hits and a walk on Saturday as the designated hitter, after playing left field on opening day.

First baseman Kevin Padlo, right fielder Drew Avans, and catcher Chris Okey each had two hits in the win, all singles. Andy Pages singled and walked, and played center field after starting in right fielder on Friday.

Eduardo Salazar struck out four and walked none in four innings in his start, allowing two runs. Left-hander Stephen Gonsalves recorded five outs in the sixth and seventh inning for the win, with two strikeouts.

Transactions

On Friday, pitchers River Ryan and Matt Gage began the season on the 7-day injured list. Ryan, who was named to two top-100 prospect lists this offseason (and just missed on three others), was slow-played during spring training after his 104⅓ innings in 2023 was more than his previous two years combined (99⅓), counting both college at UNC-Pembroke in 2021 and in both Class-A levels in 2022.

Gage is one of only three Dodgers relief pitchers on the 40-man roster. The extent of his injury is unknown, but it at least casts a new light on the Dodgers signing veteran southpaw Drew Pomeranz to a minor league contract.

Saturday score

Oklahoma City 9, Tacoma 7

Sunday schedule

Oklahoma City finishes its season-opening series on Sunday afternoon with a 3:35 p.m. start in Tacoma. Walker Buehler will start on the mound, expected to throw 40-50 pitches in what should be the first of three or four minor league rehab starts.