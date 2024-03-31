Walker Buehler stretches into 4th inning in first Triple-A rehab start

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler made the first start of his minor league rehab assignment on Sunday in Tacoma, pitching into the fourth inning for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Buehler retired his first seven batters faced before waning a bit in the third inning, walking two and allowing an RBI single. He stretched into the fourth inning and got the first out before allowing a solo home run and a single, ending his day. In all Buehler allowed three runs (two earned) in 3⅓ innings, throwing 54 pitches, roughly in range of the 45-50 pitched he was expected to throw.

Things you REALLY love to see. pic.twitter.com/7VNMB8foRO — Oklahoma City Baseball Club (@okc_baseball) March 31, 2024

Buehler averaged 94 mph on his four-seam fastball and topped out at 95.7 mph on the pitch.

Sunday was the first game against an actual opponent for Buehler since last September 3, also with Oklahoma City. He said Saturday he was looking forward to how he would respond to the intensity of the competion of real games.

What’s next for Buehler is to be determined, but with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga starting its season next weekend, it’s possible Buehler could make two rehab starts locally before determining the next step.

“It’s about building up and fine-tuning all of his pitch mix, so once he gets here he can go six innings, and he can recover well, and he feels like he’s equipped to go out there and consistently get major league hitters out,” manager Dave Roberts said Friday.