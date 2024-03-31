March 31: Dodgers 5, Cardinals 4

Down 4-0 in the sixth inning, the Dodgers clawed their way back, and a two-run home run by Max Muncy was the winning blow to beat the Cardinals on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.
Jan 10, 2024, 9:34am PST
March 31
Max Muncy home run completes comeback win
Max Muncy’s two-run home run in the eighth inning completed a Dodgers comeback from down 4-0 to beat the Cardinals on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.
March 31
Dodgers vs. Cardinals game IV chat
The Dodgers finish off their series against the Cardinals on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium, televised by ESPN.
March 31
Crismatt joins bullpen, Sheehan to 60-day IL, Hurt optioned
The Dodgers called up Nabil Crismatt to their bullpen, optioned Kyle Hurt to Triple-A Oklahoma City, and transferred Emmet Sheehan to the 60-day injured list.
March 28
Dodgers vs. Cardinals series info
A look ahead to the four-game series between the Dodgers and Cardinals, starting with the home opener on Thursday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
January 10
3 early Dodgers 2024 games on ‘Sunday Night Baseball’
The Dodgers will have three early-season games in 2024 televised by ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ on ESPN — March 31 against the Cardinals, April 14 vs. the Padres, and June 9 at the Yankees in New York.