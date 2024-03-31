Max Muncy completes comeback as Dodgers find late offense to beat Cardinals

The Dodgers offense couldn’t get anything going for five innings, but then they got rolling, erasing a four-run deficit to beat the Cardinals 5-4 on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.

The winning blow came from Max Muncy, with a two-run no-doubter home run by Max Muncy in the eighth inning, giving the Dodgers their first lead of the game.

Muncy did not start this game, but he just about ended it.

Steven Matz gave the Dodgers hitters fits all night, painting corners and keeping the Dodgers off the scoreboard through the first five innings. In those five innings, the Dodgers managed only three singles.

They finally chased Matz in the sixth, when Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernández each doubled in a two-run inning. That the deficit in half.

Hernández cut another lead in half in the eighth inning with a solo home run off Andre Pallante, the fifth extra-base hit for Hernández in the four-game series. That made it a 4-3 game, setting the stage for Muncy.

First came a Chris Taylor walk, then he stole second base off left-hander John King, who surrendered the game-winner to Muncy.

In the final three innings, the Dodgers had five hits, including four extra-base hits.

For starters

Gavin Stone left trailing, but that had more to do with the lack of offense than his performance on the mound. He struck out six for a major league career high. Including all three batters in the first inning.

Gavin strikes out the side! pic.twitter.com/Gz6rpIlJab — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 31, 2024

The hits Stone allowed were bunched together, three singles in the third inning plating one run, then a double and two singles in the fifth scoring another.

A single to open the sixth ended Stone’s night, and that run came around to score thanks to two walks and a hit by pitch by Alex Vesia. The Cardinals added another run that inning when Austin Barnes was called for catcher’s interference on what looked to be a strikeout. Instead, it was the second straight night a Dodgers catcher interference led to a run for St. Louis.

But in all, despite the ordinary-seeming three runs in five-plus innings, Stone looked good in his first start of the season.

Inside the game

Kiké Hernández was wearing a microphone for ESPN, and during the top of the third inning he took questions from the booth throughout the inning. Hernández played third base on Sunday and was wearing a PitchCom device in his cap — primarily pitchers and catchers wear the devices to facilitate calling pitches, but teams are allowed to wear up to five receivers while on defense — and the ESPN microphone very clearly picked up the pitches Austin Barnes was calling.

Kiké Hernández tipping pitches (well, his PitchCom device is). pic.twitter.com/EUkcClPSOK — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 1, 2024

You probably heard “changeup” a lot from the air-traffic-control-type electronic voice, and for good reason. Stone threw 11 changeups in the inning, and for the game threw the change for 35 of his 85 pitches. He got nine swinging strikes on that pitch alone, and 16 total swinging strikes.

Welcome aboard

Nabil Crismatt, who was just called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier on Sunday, pitched scoreless baseball in the seventh and eighth inning in his Dodgers debut. Crismatt is even more changeup-forward than Stone, throwing 21 changeups among his 29 pitches.

Crismatt’s role and time with the Dodgers remains to be seen, but he was an excellent multi-inning reliever for the Padres in 2022-23. In those two years, 38 of his 95 appearances lasted at least two innings, and he put up a 3.39 ERA in 148⅔ frames combined.

His three strikeouts in two scoreless innings on Sunday earned Crismatt the win.

After Evan Phillips pitched the previous two nights, the ninth was left for Daniel Hudson, who earned his first save of the season with a perfect inning. Three different Dodgers saved games against the Cardinals in this series.

The comeback, in graphic form, represented by win probability:

a Sunday Night Baseball wheeee! pic.twitter.com/AHhaJnxizb — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 1, 2024

Sunday particulars

Home runs: Teoscar Hernández (3), Max Muncy (1)

WP — Nabil Crismatt (1-0): 2 IP, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts

LP — John King (0-1): ⅔ IP, 1 hit, 1 run, 2 strikeouts

Sv — Daniel Hudson (1): 1 IP, 2 strikeouts

Up next

The Dodgers continue the opening homestand with three games against the Giants at Dodger Stadium, beginning Monday night (7:10 p.m., SportsNet LA). James Paxton makes his Dodgers debut, facing Keaton Winn for San Francisco.