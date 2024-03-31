Dodgers call up Nabil Crismatt, move Emmet Sheehan to 60-day injured list

The Dodgers made their first roster move of the domestic regular season, calling up right-hander Nabil Crismatt from Triple-A Oklahoma City for some bullpen reinforcement before Sunday’s series finale against the Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.

Crismatt on the active roster replaces Kyle Hurt, who pitched 2⅔ innings on Saturday night and would not have been available for a few days. Hurt was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Crismatt was on Oklahoma City’s opening day roster and was tentatively in OKC’s starting rotation, though it’s likely he would have topped out in a bulk role of two or three innings. Crismatt did not pitch in either of Oklahoma City’s first two games in Tacoma.

The Dodgers signed Crismatt to a minor league contract on December 20, and he pitched in six games as a non-roster invitee in spring training. Crismatt put up an 8.44 ERA with six strikeouts and five walks in 5⅓ innings in Cactus League play.

Last season was rough for Crismatt, who missed two months with a left hip strain, and pitched in only eight games in the majors between the Padres and D-backs, spending the bulk of the year in Triple-A. In 2021-22 with the Padres, Crismatt was a workhorse out of the bullpen, putting up a 3.39 ERA in 148⅔ innings with 136 strikeouts and 46 walks.

Crismatt is out of options. He’ll wear number 74 with the Dodgers, which he also wore during spring training.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Crismatt, the Dodgers transferred Sheehan to the 60-day injured list. It was already worrisome when the Dodgers finalized the opening day roster, listing Sheehan’s injury as right forearm inflammation after it was described in spring training as general body soreness and also later reported as shoulder soreness.

Sheehan has been throwing off flat ground at Dodger Stadium this week. Moving him to the 60-day injured list means the earliest he could possibly return is May 18.

.