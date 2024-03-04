Dodgers notes: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, James Outman, Andy Pages

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has already amazed in just two innings this spring, further showcasing his promise as the ace for the Dodgers’ rotation.

As dominant as he was, and seemingly will be, Yamamoto was seen tipping his pitches, as shown through the televised broadcast of his start against the Texas Rangers. While teams cannot take advantage of using cameras to steal signs, Yamamoto’s pitch tipping could be a problem for opposing baserunners to relay signals about which pitch will be coming.

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register has more on Yamamoto’s pitch tipping, noting that the 25-year-old won’t make a habit of doing so as the regular season inches closer.

“It’s not really a big concern for me at this point,” Yamamoto said of potential pitch-tipping through his interpreter. “As it gets closer to the season, I’ll fix it and talk to the coaches. It was the same in Japan. When the season starts, I’ll make those adjustments.”

Links

Plunkett also has more on center fielder James Outman, who is looking to improve off a fantastic rookie season in 2023.

“It’s still the same game. The focus is just a little different,” Outman said of his approach to his second season. “Now I’m trying to fine-tune, get better as opposed to ‘I need to play well to make a team.’ Other than that it’s the same game. I’m treating it the same way. Trying to. Just putting the attention in different areas.”

Despite being optioned back to the minor leagues on Sunday, Andy Pages has had a breakout spring training with the Dodgers, hitting an even .400 with a team-lead tying two home runs and eight RBI in six spring games. His impressive offensive performance has put the Dodgers on notice, and it might not be long before fans see Pages playing for the big league team.

Fabian Ardaya writes about Pages’ impressive spring and his chances of making his major league debut this upcoming season in the latest edition of Dodger Details.

“The talent, obviously, he can play at this level,” Roberts said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we see him at some point.”

The Dodgers’ right side of the infield is one of, if not, the best in all of baseball, yet the left side remains a question mark. Max Muncy is striving to improve his defense and become a more-rounded player while Gavin Lux is entering his first full season as the team’s primary shortstop.

Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times writes about how both Muncy and Lux have looked on defense so far in spring training, noting the rough transition for Lux after missing a full season’s worth of action.