Dodgers acquire infielder Andre Lipcius from Tigers

The Dodgers on their Monday off day acquired Andre Lipcius from the Tigers for cash considerations, adding infield depth to the 40-man roster.

Lipcius reached the majors last season with Detroit, hitting .286/.342/.400 in 13 games and 35 plate appearances, including his first major league home run on September 2 in his second game.

He hit .272/.363/.419 with a 99 wRC+, 11 home runs, and 16 doubles in 98 games for Triple-A Toledo. Over the last two seasons in the minors, Lipcius showed excellent plate discipline, with a 16.7-percent strikeout rate and 14.1-percent walk rate.

In the minors Lipcius split time between third base, second base, and first base, and in 2023 added 14 starts in left field (and two innings in right field) as well. Lipcius in Grapefruit League action this spring appeared in four games with the Tigers, all in reserve, with three of the games at first base and one at third base.

Andre Lipcius positions Pos Starts Innings Pos Starts Innings 3B 159 1,386⅔ 2B 107 908⅓ 1B 33 284⅓ LF 13 109 RF 0 2

Lipcius was drafted by Detroit in the third round in 2019 out of Tennessee, where he majored in nuclear engineering while hitting 17 home runs in 61 games as a junior. The Tigers designated Lipcius for assignment last Thursday when they claimed infielder Buddy Kennedy off waivers from the Cardinals.

Lipcius, who turns 26 in May, has 31 days of major league service time and two option years remaining.

The Dodgers were a little light on the position-player side, with only 18 on the 40-man roster after the trade for Lipcius. With Miguel Vargas playing left field this spring, as a better potential path to playing time, Lipcius is the only primary infielder on the 40-man roster for those outside the expected set 13 position players on the active roster. Outfielder Andy Pages and catchers Hunter Feduccia and Diego Cartaya were optioned to minor league camp on Sunday.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Lipcius, Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 60-day injured list.

Kershaw had surgery in November to repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule in his left shoulder, and isn’t expected to pitch until at least after the All-Star break. He’s back in Dodgers camp in Arizona after spending a few weeks at home in Texas continuing his rehab.

“This is my fourth week of throwing, and from week one to week four has been a world of difference for me. It’s starting to feel like I’m actually a normal pitcher, I can actually play catch,” Kershaw told Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA on Friday. “There’s still a ways to go, obviously. The shoulder, you can tell, is healed, it feels good.

“Now it’s just putting a lot of time and energy to building it back up and taking the right steps, not trying to go fast. It’s not the easiest thing in the world for me to do, but I know I’ve got some time, and I’m trying to take it.”