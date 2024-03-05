Dodgers at White Sox spring training game information

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is back on the mound for his second spring training start since joining the Dodgers. He’ll pitch against the White Sox on Wednesday afternoon at Camelback Ranch.

Both teams call Camelback Ranch home, and on Wednesday the Dodgers will be the road team. This is the second meeting of the spring between the two teams. The Dodgers as the home team beat the White Sox 9-6 back on February 27.

Michael Kopech starts for Chicago.

There is no local radio broadcast for this game.

Game info