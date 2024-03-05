Dodgers 2024 media guide cover leans on top of the lineup

The Dodgers on Monday unveiled their media guide for 2024, the annual book with loads of facts and figures about the team, its history, current roster, and more. The cover features incoming superstar Shohei Ohtani, which was to be expected, as well as the other three members of the likely top four of a dynamic Dodgers lineup.

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are sitting, in front of Ohtani and Will Smith, who are standing, on the cover. It’s not an exact replica, but any time a Dodgers quartet of hitters pose for a photo it evokes memories of the four Dodgers to each hit 30 home runs in 1977, the first team in MLB history to pull off that feat. Unsurprisingly, Steve Garvey, Reggie Smith, Dusty Baker, and Ron Cey were on the cover of the team media guide the next season.

That 1977 pose was recreated last season when the Dodgers had their first quartet of 100-RBI players on the same team in franchise history. Betts and Freeman were part of the 2023 quartet, along with J.D. Martinez and Max Muncy.

The first Dodger 30-home run quartet then and the first Dodger 100-RBI quartet now. pic.twitter.com/OHS2lk0sUh — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 6, 2023

It’s high company to be on the media guide cover for Smith, who batted third in 118 of his 120 starts last season. But this year the top three of the Dodgers lineup will most of the time be the three former MVPs who share the cover. Tuesday is the fourth time Betts, Ohtani, and Freeman have played together in a Cactus League game this spring, with those three in that order at the top of the lineup.

This is the first media guide cover for Smith, and the first cover for any current Dodgers player since 2021. That year, nine players and manager Dave Roberts graced the cover after the club won the World Series. In the past two years, the media guide honored a franchise legend — Hall of Fame announcer Jaime Jarrín was on the cover for his final season 2022, and Fernando Valenzuela got the 2023 cover ahead of his uniform number 34 officially retired during the season.

If anything, the surprise might have been that Yoshinobu Yamamoto isn’t on the cover, especially after his 12-year, $325 million contract was the largest and longest pact for a pitcher in major league history. But considering the length of his deal — the earliest Yamamoto can opt out is after the 2029 season — he’ll have other opportunities to be on the media guide cover.