Bobby Miller pitches 3 scoreless, Max Muncy HBP again, Dodgers blanked by Angels

In Shohei Ohtani’s first encounter with his former club since leaving Anaheim, albeit a spring training game, the Angels got the last laugh with a shutout 4-0 win, I’m kidding, I’m kidding. The Dodgers and Angels played once before, a little over a week ago, but Ohtani wasn’t on the field for that one.

Ohtani went hitless in three at-bats on Tuesday night with two strikeouts, snapping a string of seven consecutive plate appearances reaching base.

The positive notes on this affair on the Dodgers side came in the form of solid pitching. Bobby Miller may not have the same pressure he had last season, with some powerful additions, but expectations remain high for the sophomore righty.

Facing off against a lineup somewhat close to full strength from the Angels, Miller navigated through three scoreless innings by just keeping the ball on the ground.

With two strikeouts, Miller allowed nine balls in play across three frames, conceding a couple of hits and getting all seven of his non-K outs through ground balls. In his first inning, Miller pitched around a Mike Trout single. That fact isn’t all that relevant if not for the expectation of the same scenario repeating itself routinely in the regular season.

Another highlight of the evening was the continued buildup of both Daniel Hudson and Blake Treinen, two potentially key cogs in the Dodgers’ bullpen if they can remain healthy.

Hudson dealt with some traffic, including allowing the first run of the game, but the fact they let him out there to finish the frame with 27 pitches is telling. Treinen’s outing was more crisp as he only allowed a baserunner, but pitched around it to get a scoreless fifth.

Once again, Max Muncy was hit by a pitch, this team near the top of his right knee, and Dave Roberts wasn’t taking any chances, removing Muncy from the game on the spot.

Could it be me? The two games I recapped in spring training had the Dodgers’ starting third baseman hit by a pitch. I guess we shall see next week.

Up next

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the mound for the second time this spring on Wednesday, as the Dodgers face off against the White Sox and Michael Kopech. The game is scheduled to start at 12:05 p.m. PT, and will be televised at SportsNet LA.