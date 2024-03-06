Same expectations, some old friends, but many new faces for the 2024 Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be a new team in 2024. To a certain extent, this can be said at the beginning of each campaign, but this season in particular feels like one that truly brings a new collection of players to Los Angeles.

For the last few years, the same script has been followed. The team brings back a core with one or two key additions (like Mookie Betts joining in 2020, Freddie Freeman in 2022), and this year we have Shohei Ohtani, but so much more.

If we go back to that 2019 team, the last one before Betts joined the organization and immediately became one of its cornerstones, the number of players from that group still around isn’t that big. Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager, the two top hitters from that bunch, are both gone, the veteran presence of Justin Turner is no more, and in the rotation, only Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw remain, both of whom won’t be around at the start of 2024.

So many crucial additions are a great thing and the front office certainly displayed an urgency in the offseason. Nevertheless, through all the good in this, yours truly can’t help but be a little saddened by what feels like the end of an era, maybe saddened isn’t the right word, but it’s just a good excuse to reminisce about a group that’s no longer there.

Even guys like Betts and Freeman who are now fully established in our minds as Dodger stars, didn’t come up with the team. The Buehlers and Will Smiths of the world are few and far between. The core of this World Series-favorite squad is built out of outside acquisitions, some at value like Betts (the trade, not necessarily the contract) and even Freeman (whose contract looks like a bargain these days). For others like Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the team just forked up record-setting contracts that were necessary to get them.

All of this creates a different feeling ahead of the 2024 season. Regular seasons have been a little stale the past couple of years. Sure, it’s great to see the team doing well, but with so much of the pressure tied into the October performance, and also a lot of the same group together, the excitement for the regular year hasn’t been as big as it currently is.

The entire rotation will consist of new names. Shohei Ohtani is a show by himself, and there are plenty of new things to check out.

Having said all of this, and with absolutely nothing against Manuel Margot, I’m sure I wasn’t alone in being a little glad to see the team bringing back Kiké Hernández to the team. It feels right to have Hernández as a part of this group and even though he was absent for a couple of seasons, Dodger Blue oozes out of him.

Barring catastrophe this team will do extremely well over 162, and in the process, we’ll be introduced to all sorts of new stars from Yamamoto to Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow. Still, it’s nice to see some OG names around with the group, including manager Dave Roberts.