Fan awarded $108,500 for 2018 incident with Dodger Stadium security

While most Dodgers fans have justifiably enjoyed the offseason and Spring Training, there is a lingering cloud of the multiple, ongoing lawsuits filed against the team and stadium personnel in Los Angeles County Superior Court for a spate of injuries to fans carried out by Dodger Stadium security.

As you may recall, on November 17, 2023, a jury held the Dodgers liable in a personal injury lawsuit filed by Francisco Rodriguez. The jury levied punitive and noneconomic damages totaling $105,000.

You may remember the case of Daniel Antunez and the injuries he sustained at Dodger Stadium on April 24, 2018. In this case, Mr. Antunez stated that he went to a Dodger game with friends to celebrate his birthday. While at the game, one of Mr. Antunez’s friends, Ms. Vanessa Gonzales, accidentally spilled a beer on a fan in front of her in the Loge section. The fan’s spouse called security.

Security escorted Ms. Gonzales to the Loge concourse and Mr. Antunez accompanied everyone. At some point, Mr. Antunez told Dodger Stadium security, including Mr. Danny Choi, Mr. Armando Montalvo, and Mr. Carlos Mitre, that he had to use the bathroom about fifteen feet away from where everyone was standing.

Around this point, Dodger Stadium Security told Ms. Gonzales that she was going to be ejected from the stadium. As Mr. Antunez walked to the bathroom, the above-identified Dodger Stadium security officers grabbed Mr. Antunez. They tackled him, resulting in a broken ankle for Mr. Antunez that required three surgeries to fix.

The Dodgers alleged that the force was necessary because they claimed that when Mr. Mitre grabbed Mr. Antunez, Mr. Antunez punched Mr. Mitre and attempted to choke him. Both sets of pleadings do not dispute that Mr. Antunez broke his ankle.

During the trial, Mr. Autunez’s attorney Peter diDonato reported to Bloomberg Law that during the trial, the head of Dodger Stadium security testified that the security division “does not look into its own uses of force.”

Multiple videos taken of the incident were shown in the initial news report shown above, which support Mr. Antunez’s account of events showing an overzealous response akin to detaining a criminal suspect rather than maintaining order at a baseball game.

Clearly, a Los Angeles jury agreed with Mr. Antunez. On February 29, 2023, after a trial, a Los Angeles jury held the Dodgers liable in Mr. Antunez’s personal injury lawsuit and awarded him $108,500 for his injuries.

Per the minute order of the proceedings, $89,000 of the award was based on past economic damages ($75,000 in medical damages and $14,000 in lost wages). The jury awarded Mr. Antunez $12,000 in physical pain/mental suffering and $7,500 in future noneconomic losses.

Like the Rodriguez case, in this case, the jury did find Mr. Antunez was comparatively negligent in the amount of 35%, which would likely reduce the total award to around $70,525.

Unlike the Rodriguez case, the jury did not award punitive damages to Mr. Antunez. Punitive damages are used to punish an offender rather than restore economic harm.

There are no future dates in the Antunez matter. As there are multiple ongoing lawsuits from different plaintiffs against the Dodgers, around fifteen from Mr. diDonato alone, we will provide updates as they become available.