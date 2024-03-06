Dodgers at Giants spring training game information

The Dodgers play their penultimate road game of the Arizona portion of their Cactus League on Thursday night, heading to Scottsdale to face the Giants (6:05 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA).

James Paxton makes his second start of the spring for the Dodgers, after striking out four in two innings on February 29 against the Reds in Goodyear.

Kyle Harrison starts for the Giants.

The Dodgers only have one week left of spring games in Arizona, and two of them will be against the Giants. In addition to Thursday night in Scottsdale, these two teams play again next Tuesday afternoon (1:05 p.m. PT) at Camelback Ranch.

Game info