Dodgers notes: Chris Taylor, Blake Treinen, Walker Buehler

Throughout his time with the Dodgers, Chris Taylor’s role at the beginning of the season has developed into something different each season with the team.

Taylor, alongside teammate Enrique Hernandez, are a pair of super-utility players that are capable of manning most positions defensively. With a crowded Dodgers’ lineup featuring three of baseball’s top talents, Taylor has to continue to forge his way into getting more opportunities to play.

After posting a combined .228 average with 285 strikeouts since the beginning of the 2022 season, Taylor has put more focus on tinkering with his swing, as his emphasis on creating a more elevated swing path decreased his overall slugging within that span.

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register writes about Taylor’s constant swing adjustments, noting how he is trying to find an even swing path that resembles his best offensive seasons.

“You’re constantly going back and forth trying to get to level,” said Taylor, who signed a four-year, $60 million contract extension with the Dodgers following his All-Star season in 2021. “I knew which end of the seesaw I was on. But it was hard to get back to this (level). It’s all new thoughts and feels to get back to where you want to get to (coming from the other direction). It’s kind of like I was a completely different player. So the thoughts I had that got me to where I was in 2017 are not going to work for me to get there now.”

Since the beginning of the 2022 season, Blake Treinen has appeared in a total of just five games as the now 35-year-old right dealt with injuries to his shoulder, labrum, and rotator cuff. Treinen in his first spring training in two seasons has tossed two shutout innings, leading to optimism that Treinen can regain his All-Star form, but the team is still cautious over his early workload.

Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times writes about the Dodgers’ concerns for how the team will utilize Treinen early on.

“He looks good, and I think the velocity will start creeping up a little bit the more game action he gets into,” pitching coach Mark Prior said. “With guys in his situation, it’s really about the workload. The stuff’s been great when there’s plenty of rest. Can he maintain that?”

DiGiovanna also tweets that Walker Buehler, who will open the season on the injured list, might make one spring training start after all.

#Dodgers RHP Walker Buehler, who is coming back from a second Tommy John surgery, won’t open regular season with the team but MGR Dave Roberts said the hope is to give him one Cactus League start. — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) March 5, 2024

Sam Blum of The Athletic writes about multiple players’ experience of being designated for assignment, including how current Dodger non-roster invitee Kevin Padlo feels about the uncertainty revolving around being DFA’d: