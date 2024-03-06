Dodgers vs. White Sox game chat

The Dodgers will play their third consecutive game at Camelback Ranch, this time as the visiting team against the Chicago White Sox.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get his second start of the spring after tossing two shutout innings and striking out three against the Texas Rangers. Other Dodgers pitcher scheduled for today are Joe Kelly, Ryan Brasier, T.J. McFarland, Dinelson Lamet, and Gus Varland.

After taking a pitch to the knee and leaving yesterday’s game against the Angels, Max Muncy is back in the starting lineup, starting at third base.

May we interest you in a baseball game today? pic.twitter.com/oev5yVkBpQ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 6, 2024

Game info