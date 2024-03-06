Yoshinobu Yamamoto struggles, Freddie Freeman drives in five, Dodgers outlast White Sox in slugfest

The Dodgers rebounded from their shutout loss against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday to take down the White Sox by a final score of 12-9.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto made his second start of the spring, and the 25-year-old struggled early on, allowing three runs to score in the bottom of the first inning. After a clean second inning, Yamamoto surrendered a two-run double to White Sox shortstop Paul DeJong in the third to bring his final line to five earned runs allowed on six hits, walking three and striking out four in three innings.

Freddie Freeman started the scoring early on with a sacrifice fly, before connecting for a grand slam in the fourth inning off of Touki Toussaint, his first spring home run since Feb. 23, giving the Dodgers a two-run lead.

After White Sox DH Eloy Jimenez tied the scoring at seven in the fourth, the Dodgers scored five more times compared to Chicago’s two runs to complete the victory.

Shohei Ohtani bounced back after a hitless performance against his former team on Tuesday, collecting two hits and walking once, scoring once and driving in a run while also collecting a stolen base. In 12 spring training at bats, Ohtani carries a marvelous .583/.667/1.000 slash line with a home run and six RBI, walking as many times as he has struck out.

Newly acquired infielder Andre Lipcius made his Dodgers debut against Chicago, collecting two hits in three at bats and driving in the tenth run of the game for Los Angeles.

On the pitching side, Joe Kelly, Gus Varland, T.J. McFarland, and Dinelson Lamet each tossed a scoreless inning— with Kelly notching the win— combining to strike out four and allowing just a single hit and a single walk.

Up next

The Dodgers will head east to Scottsdale Stadium to take on young left-hander Kyle Harrison and the rival San Francisco Giants. James Paxton will make his second start of the spring for the Dodgers. The game is scheduled to start at 6:05 p.m. PT, and will be televised on SportsNet LA.