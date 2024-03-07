Dodgers have two Friday games on Apple TV+ in the first half of 2024

The Dodgers will have two games streamed by Apple TV+ in the first half of the 2024 season, the platform announced on Thursday as part of its ‘Friday Night Baseball’ schedule.

The first such game is March 31 against the Cardinals at Dodger Stadium. Two of the four games in that weekend series won’t be on SportsNet LA, along with the Sunday series finale on ESPN.

The other first-half Dodgers game on Apple TV+ is June 7 against the Yankees in New York. Saturday’s game of that series is on Fox, and Sunday is on ESPN. Those two telecasts are exclusive, but the Friday Apple TV+ broadcast is not. SportsNet LA will also televise the Friday, June 7 game at Yankee Stadium, with Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser on the call.

Apple TV+ broadcasts are exclusive to the platform, and require a subscription to watch. Last season, Apple TV+ in conjunction with MLB ran promos for a free trial of the service, so watch for those this year. This is the third season of a seven-year contract for the network, in which Apple TV+ pays MLB an average of $85 million per year to exclusively broadcast two Friday night games each week.

In the past few seasons, Apple TV+ has unveiled its second-half slate of games in waves, about a month in advance. During the 2023 season, the Dodgers had four games on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ (Friday nights) joins TBS (Tuesday nights) and ESPN (Sunday nights, plus an occasional mid-week affair) in networks that have unveiled about half of their 2024 schedule of games to date, along with Fox Sports (Saturdays), which has revealed its schedule through most of August.

It’s unknown if Peacock will renew its deal with MLB to broadcast Sunday morning games, but for now here are all the known Dodgers games on a national broadcast outlet in 2024. At least 11 games will be exclusively broadcast on a national platform, with no SportsNet LA telecast locally.