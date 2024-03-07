The consensus top 10 Dodgers prospects for 2024

The first week of March brought a coda to prospect ranking season, with both FanGraphs and MLB Pipeline unveiling their top Dodgers prospects entering 2024. Bruce Kuntz at Dodgers Digest delivered an encyclopedic analysis of his top team prospects as well, a list that runs 60 players deep.
FanGraphs and MLB Pipeline completes the list of the usual national outlets, along with Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, ESPN, and The Athletic. When looking at all six lists, a few trends emerge.
For one, catcher Dalton Rushing is the Dodgers’ top prospect. He garnered the top spot on three of those six lists, was ranked second in the organization twice, and third once. He’s the only Dodgers prospect ranked in the top five on each list. Dodgers Digest ranked Rushing No. 1 as well, and the catcher was also the only Dodgers prospect to be named to top-100 lists at all six of those national outlets.
From MLB Pipeline:
Though Rushing stands out most for his well-above-average raw power, he’s far from a one-dimensional player at the plate. He has a quick, compact left-handed swing and consistently drives the ball in air to his pull side without selling out for home runs. Strikeouts are part of his game, but he makes a lot of hard contact, draws plenty of walks and further enhances his on-base ability by getting hit by more than his share of pitches.
Outfielder Josue De Paula doesn’t turn 19 until May, and already has an opposite-field home run in a Cactus League game this spring to boot. He was named the Dodgers’ top prospect on two lists (ESPN, The Athletic), with an average ranking of 3.5 among those six national sites.
First career Cactus League homer from Josue De Paula! pic.twitter.com/eWqUA7ijhG— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 2, 2024
Pitcher River Ryan earned the other top spot, by FanGraphs, and was in the top seven on every Dodgers list, averaging 4.5.
“The visual report here is pretty ironclad. Ryan’s build is a little bit more slight than the prototypical big league starter, but at 6-foot-2, he isn’t small. He has sustained premium velocity over 100 innings of work, his breaking balls are plus to the eye and grade out as plus on paper, and his command is sufficient for Ryan to start and might continue to improve as he gets experience pitching,” Eric Longenhagen wrote at FanGraphs. “This is one of the better all-around pitching prospects in baseball, a pretty likely mid-rotation starter who might have significant skill development in his later 20s.”
In addition to Rushing, De Paula, and Ryan, Andy Pages and Diego Cartaya also made top-10 Dodgers lists at BA, BP, ESPN, FanGraphs, MLB Pipeline, and The Athletic. I’m also including pitcher Nick Frasso, who made five top-10 lists and was only omitted from Keith Law’s list at The Athletic after it was revealed Frasso had shoulder surgery in November and won’t pitch in 2024. Law noted in February that Frasso would have been “in the back of the Dodgers’ top-10” before surgery.
That’s a total of six Dodgers I’d consider consensus top-10 prospects for 2024.
In all, 19 Dodgers prospects were named to all six team lists, which were of various length. The Athletic was on the low end with 20 Dodgers, with FanGraphs at the other end of the spectrum with 49 prospects. Among those all-sixers was pitcher Jackson Ferris, acquired from the Cubs in the four-player Michael Busch trade on January 11. Ferris was rated eighth by MLB Pipeline and ninth by Baseball America, with an average rank of 12.33 across all six lists.
Here’s a list of every Dodgers prospect ranked within the system by at least one national list, with 61 such players making at least one cut.
The rough list order here is by average ranking, with players in groups based on how many lists they appeared on. In all, 17 different Dodgers were ranked within the top 10 prospects in the system at least once, and 26 different prospects got at least one top-20 nod.
Dodgers name
|Player
|Pos
|2024 age
|2023 high level
|BA
|BP
|ESPN
|FanGraphs
|MLB
|Athletic
|Player
|Pos
|2024 age
|2023 high level
|BA
|BP
|ESPN
|FanGraphs
|MLB
|Athletic
|Dalton Rushing
|C
|23
|High-A
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Jose De Paula
|OF
|19
|Low-A
|5
|2
|1
|8
|4
|1
|River Ryan
|RHP
|25
|Triple-A
|7
|6
|6
|1
|5
|2
|Nick Frasso
|RHP
|25
|Triple-A
|4
|3
|4
|10
|2
|(was top 10)
|Andy Pages
|OF
|23
|Triple-A
|3
|8
|5
|7
|3
|7
|Diego Cartaya
|C
|22
|Double-A
|8
|9
|3
|3
|9
|6
|Thayron Liranzo
|C
|20
|Low-A
|12
|4
|12
|4
|10
|5
|Kyle Hurt
|RHP
|26
|MLB
|6
|7
|11
|5
|7
|11
|Gavin Stone
|RHP
|25
|MLB
|2
|13
|21
|13
|6
|4
|Joendry Vargas
|SS
|18
|Dominican
|18
|12
|7
|6
|13
|12
|Justin Wrobleski
|LHP
|23
|High-A
|13
|11
|10
|11
|16
|9
|Jackson Ferris
|LHP
|20
|Low-A
|9
|13
|17
|17
|8
|10
|Payton Martin
|RHP
|20
|Low-A
|17
|10
|16
|14
|11
|8
|Maddux Bruns
|LHP
|22
|High-A
|10
|17
|22
|18
|15
|14
|Eduardo Quintero
|OF
|18
|Dominican
|32
|16
|8
|12
|20
|13
|Kendall George
|OF
|19
|Low-A
|14
|14
|15
|32
|12
|18
|Ronan Kopp
|LHP
|21
|High-A
|15
|18
|24
|19
|17
|17
|Landon Knack
|RHP
|26
|Triple-A
|11
|21
|27
|23
|14
|15
|Austin Gauthier
|3B
|25
|Double-A
|20
|20
|36
|39
|26
|20
|Trey Sweeney
|SS
|24
|Double-A
|16
|14
|14
|26
|22
|Jake Gelof
|3B
|22
|High-A
|26
|19
|19
|34
|23
|Emil Morales
|SS
|17
|n/a
|19
|13
|9
|19
|Hyun-Seok Jang
|RHP
|20
|did not pitch
|22
|30
|24
|18
|Samuel Munoz
|OF
|19
|Arizona
|28
|26
|29
|25
|Alexander Albertus
|SS
|19
|Arizona
|31
|28
|28
|24
|Jesus Tillero
|RHP
|18
|Dominican
|34
|37
|30
|30
|Peter Heubeck
|RHP
|21
|High-A
|27
|23
|15
|Yeiner Fernandez
|C/2B
|21
|High-A
|21
|25
|28
|Jose Ramos
|OF
|23
|Double-A
|24
|33
|29
|Chris Newell
|OF
|23
|High-A
|30
|35
|24
|Hunter Feduccia
|C
|27
|Triple-A
|37
|25
|29
|Alex Freeland
|SS
|22
|High-A
|25
|34
|42
|Oswald Osorio
|SS
|19
|Arizona
|9
|16
|Jeral Perez
|SS
|19
|Arizona
|20
|16
|Reynaldo Yean
|RHP
|20
|Low-A
|32
|20
|Noah Miller
|SS
|21
|High-A
|27
|27
|Brady Smith
|RHP
|19
|n/a
|31
|28
|Zyhir Hope
|OF
|19
|Arizona
|40
|21
|Ben Casparius
|RHP
|25
|Double-A
|23
|43
|Chris Campos
|RHP
|23
|Low-A
|33
|40
|Wyatt Crowell
|LHP
|22
|n/a
|36
|38
|Ricky Vanasco
|RHP
|25
|Triple-A
|40
|35
|Dylan Campbell
|RF
|21
|Low-A
|31
|46
|Jesus Galiz
|C
|20
|Low-A
|39
|48
|Edgardo Henriguez
|RHP
|22
|Low-A
|21
|Gus Varland
|RHP
|27
|MLB
|22
|Carlos Duran
|RHP
|22
|did not pitch
|22
|John Rooney
|LHP
|27
|Triple-A
|29
|Kyle Nevin
|3B
|22
|Low-A
|29
|Christian Zazueta
|RHP
|19
|Dominican
|33
|Samuel Sanchez
|RHP
|19
|Dominican
|35
|Sauryn Lao
|RHP
|24
|Double-A
|36
|Eriq Swan
|RHP
|22
|did not pitch
|37
|Arnaldo Lantigua
|RF
|18
|Dominican
|38
|Jake Pilarski
|RHP
|26
|Double-A
|38
|Jared Karros
|RHP
|23
|Low-A
|39
|Jose Rodriguez
|RHP
|22
|Low-A
|41
|Juan Morillo
|RHP
|25
|High-A
|44
|Lucas Wepf
|RHP
|24
|High-A
|45
|Madison Jeffrey
|RHP
|24
|Low-A
|47
|Alex Makarewich
|RHP
|22
|did not pitch
|49
.
Loading comments...