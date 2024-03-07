The consensus top 10 Dodgers prospects for 2024

The first week of March brought a coda to prospect ranking season, with both FanGraphs and MLB Pipeline unveiling their top Dodgers prospects entering 2024. Bruce Kuntz at Dodgers Digest delivered an encyclopedic analysis of his top team prospects as well, a list that runs 60 players deep.

FanGraphs and MLB Pipeline completes the list of the usual national outlets, along with Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, ESPN, and The Athletic. When looking at all six lists, a few trends emerge.

For one, catcher Dalton Rushing is the Dodgers’ top prospect. He garnered the top spot on three of those six lists, was ranked second in the organization twice, and third once. He’s the only Dodgers prospect ranked in the top five on each list. Dodgers Digest ranked Rushing No. 1 as well, and the catcher was also the only Dodgers prospect to be named to top-100 lists at all six of those national outlets.

From MLB Pipeline:

Though Rushing stands out most for his well-above-average raw power, he’s far from a one-dimensional player at the plate. He has a quick, compact left-handed swing and consistently drives the ball in air to his pull side without selling out for home runs. Strikeouts are part of his game, but he makes a lot of hard contact, draws plenty of walks and further enhances his on-base ability by getting hit by more than his share of pitches.

Outfielder Josue De Paula doesn’t turn 19 until May, and already has an opposite-field home run in a Cactus League game this spring to boot. He was named the Dodgers’ top prospect on two lists (ESPN, The Athletic), with an average ranking of 3.5 among those six national sites.

First career Cactus League homer from Josue De Paula! pic.twitter.com/eWqUA7ijhG — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 2, 2024

Pitcher River Ryan earned the other top spot, by FanGraphs, and was in the top seven on every Dodgers list, averaging 4.5.

“The visual report here is pretty ironclad. Ryan’s build is a little bit more slight than the prototypical big league starter, but at 6-foot-2, he isn’t small. He has sustained premium velocity over 100 innings of work, his breaking balls are plus to the eye and grade out as plus on paper, and his command is sufficient for Ryan to start and might continue to improve as he gets experience pitching,” Eric Longenhagen wrote at FanGraphs. “This is one of the better all-around pitching prospects in baseball, a pretty likely mid-rotation starter who might have significant skill development in his later 20s.”

In addition to Rushing, De Paula, and Ryan, Andy Pages and Diego Cartaya also made top-10 Dodgers lists at BA, BP, ESPN, FanGraphs, MLB Pipeline, and The Athletic. I’m also including pitcher Nick Frasso, who made five top-10 lists and was only omitted from Keith Law’s list at The Athletic after it was revealed Frasso had shoulder surgery in November and won’t pitch in 2024. Law noted in February that Frasso would have been “in the back of the Dodgers’ top-10” before surgery.

That’s a total of six Dodgers I’d consider consensus top-10 prospects for 2024.

In all, 19 Dodgers prospects were named to all six team lists, which were of various length. The Athletic was on the low end with 20 Dodgers, with FanGraphs at the other end of the spectrum with 49 prospects. Among those all-sixers was pitcher Jackson Ferris, acquired from the Cubs in the four-player Michael Busch trade on January 11. Ferris was rated eighth by MLB Pipeline and ninth by Baseball America, with an average rank of 12.33 across all six lists.

Here’s a list of every Dodgers prospect ranked within the system by at least one national list, with 61 such players making at least one cut.

The rough list order here is by average ranking, with players in groups based on how many lists they appeared on. In all, 17 different Dodgers were ranked within the top 10 prospects in the system at least once, and 26 different prospects got at least one top-20 nod.

Dodgers name Player Pos 2024 age 2023 high level BA BP ESPN FanGraphs MLB Athletic Player Pos 2024 age 2023 high level BA BP ESPN FanGraphs MLB Athletic Dalton Rushing C 23 High-A 1 1 2 2 1 3 Jose De Paula OF 19 Low-A 5 2 1 8 4 1 River Ryan RHP 25 Triple-A 7 6 6 1 5 2 Nick Frasso RHP 25 Triple-A 4 3 4 10 2 (was top 10) Andy Pages OF 23 Triple-A 3 8 5 7 3 7 Diego Cartaya C 22 Double-A 8 9 3 3 9 6 Thayron Liranzo C 20 Low-A 12 4 12 4 10 5 Kyle Hurt RHP 26 MLB 6 7 11 5 7 11 Gavin Stone RHP 25 MLB 2 13 21 13 6 4 Joendry Vargas SS 18 Dominican 18 12 7 6 13 12 Justin Wrobleski LHP 23 High-A 13 11 10 11 16 9 Jackson Ferris LHP 20 Low-A 9 13 17 17 8 10 Payton Martin RHP 20 Low-A 17 10 16 14 11 8 Maddux Bruns LHP 22 High-A 10 17 22 18 15 14 Eduardo Quintero OF 18 Dominican 32 16 8 12 20 13 Kendall George OF 19 Low-A 14 14 15 32 12 18 Ronan Kopp LHP 21 High-A 15 18 24 19 17 17 Landon Knack RHP 26 Triple-A 11 21 27 23 14 15 Austin Gauthier 3B 25 Double-A 20 20 36 39 26 20 Trey Sweeney SS 24 Double-A 16 14 14 26 22 Jake Gelof 3B 22 High-A 26 19 19 34 23 Emil Morales SS 17 n/a 19 13 9 19 Hyun-Seok Jang RHP 20 did not pitch 22 30 24 18 Samuel Munoz OF 19 Arizona 28 26 29 25 Alexander Albertus SS 19 Arizona 31 28 28 24 Jesus Tillero RHP 18 Dominican 34 37 30 30 Peter Heubeck RHP 21 High-A 27 23 15 Yeiner Fernandez C/2B 21 High-A 21 25 28 Jose Ramos OF 23 Double-A 24 33 29 Chris Newell OF 23 High-A 30 35 24 Hunter Feduccia C 27 Triple-A 37 25 29 Alex Freeland SS 22 High-A 25 34 42 Oswald Osorio SS 19 Arizona 9 16 Jeral Perez SS 19 Arizona 20 16 Reynaldo Yean RHP 20 Low-A 32 20 Noah Miller SS 21 High-A 27 27 Brady Smith RHP 19 n/a 31 28 Zyhir Hope OF 19 Arizona 40 21 Ben Casparius RHP 25 Double-A 23 43 Chris Campos RHP 23 Low-A 33 40 Wyatt Crowell LHP 22 n/a 36 38 Ricky Vanasco RHP 25 Triple-A 40 35 Dylan Campbell RF 21 Low-A 31 46 Jesus Galiz C 20 Low-A 39 48 Edgardo Henriguez RHP 22 Low-A 21 Gus Varland RHP 27 MLB 22 Carlos Duran RHP 22 did not pitch 22 John Rooney LHP 27 Triple-A 29 Kyle Nevin 3B 22 Low-A 29 Christian Zazueta RHP 19 Dominican 33 Samuel Sanchez RHP 19 Dominican 35 Sauryn Lao RHP 24 Double-A 36 Eriq Swan RHP 22 did not pitch 37 Arnaldo Lantigua RF 18 Dominican 38 Jake Pilarski RHP 26 Double-A 38 Jared Karros RHP 23 Low-A 39 Jose Rodriguez RHP 22 Low-A 41 Juan Morillo RHP 25 High-A 44 Lucas Wepf RHP 24 High-A 45 Madison Jeffrey RHP 24 Low-A 47 Alex Makarewich RHP 22 did not pitch 49

.