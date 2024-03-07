Dodgers vs. Reds spring training game information

The Dodgers’ final night game in Arizona this spring training comes Friday night, hosting the Reds at Camelback Ranch.

It’ll be essentially a bullpen game on the mound for the Dodgers, with left-handed reliever Justin Wilson listed as the team’s starting pitcher. Nick Martinez starts for the Reds.

This final stretch in the Cactus League for the Dodgers features only one more bus ride, as five of the final six games before departing camp are at Camelback Ranch, including the next three in a row this weekend.

MLB Network will also televise this game, for folks outside of the local markets.

Game info